Note-worthy: May releases beckon to the heart

The eleven ecstatic tracks on Brooklyn psych-folk rockers Woods’ 11th studio album, Strange to Explain sound very much like what Woods fans have come to expect over the years. But it may not be a wholly pleasurable experience for all listeners, especially longtime ones. Jeremy Earl’s exuberant falsetto is supported by a bevy of instruments and lush production throughout, but many of the songs invoke a sonic déjà vu as the lyrics whirl into one, indecipherable indie-alt-folk-psychedelic gruel. Producer Jarvis Taveniere, percussionist Aaron Neveu, bassist Chuck Van Dyck and keyboardist Kyle Forester deserve kudos for their work on this record, as their instrumental jams like “Weekend Wind” provide some of the album’s brightest moments. But the shortcoming of Strange to Explain, fall upon the band’s chief songwriter and lead singer, Earl. So much of this album reads like a ham-fisted homage to Kevin Drew and Steve Malkmus, so much of it tastes like the reheated leftovers of the past three decades of alternative, hybrid genre rock 'n' roll. One cannot help nodding along to a few of the more pop-like anthems, “Can’t Get Out” for one, and the title track, “Strange to Explain,” but as a whole, this latest from Woods was one to forget.