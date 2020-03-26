Note-worthy: March releases reveal all that lies beneath

Caroline Rose leaves no holds barred in shaping the story for concept album Superstar. As the narrator leaves their old life behind to chase fame, “Even if I have to leave this whole city in flames,” listeners are taken along for every bump and sharp turn along the way.

They reach monumental highs (“Got to Go My Own Way,” “Feel the Way I Want”) and then devastating lows when their dreams crumble (“Pipe Dreams,” “Command Z”), coming full circle at the end with the realization that they can’t achieve success alone.

Rose embarked on this recording journey solo, and while an outside party might have been useful for feedback on where to hold back with studio tricks and let the lyrics speak for themselves, what carries over from her previous foray into the pop world is her sharp wit and self-deprecating humor—like when she allows vulnerability to show through a thin veneer of confidence as the narrator battles new-relationship insecurity. A groovy bass line keeps time beneath a deceptively upbeat synth melody in “Do You Think We’ll Last Forever?” as they swear they’re alright; “It’s just a heart attack.” After all, “It's hard to tell between love and panic in the first place.”