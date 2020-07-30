Note-worthy: July releases pulsate with life

It’s tempting to compare Margo Price to the likes of Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Loretta Lynne. The Midwest-to-Nashville transplant does channel each country music siren in their heyday, but hers is also a music all its own. Price spreads her nostalgia thickly in That’s How Rumors Get Started, with crooning, sweet old country-style hymns like “Hey Child” mixed with bedazzled rock ‘n’ roll-heavy ballads like “Heartless Mind” and “What Happened To Our Love.” The latter starts as a cushioned ode to a lover then crescendos. A mountain of sound forms and we scramble up it as Price, lamenting, sings, “What is life and what does it mean?/ Time, it runs out and rips at the seams/ Like oil in water, hellfire in rain/ We screw, we break up/ Just to make love again.” Produced by Sturgill Simpson, That’s How centers Price as a warrior who shies from nothing. She gives herself over to love knowing full well its propensity to break, glances back at childhood sans rose colored glasses and takes it all to task. For example, “Stone Me” and “Twinkle Twinkle” emerge as unusual but loud feminist rallying cries that touch on poverty and addiction. As the world turns, full of injustice and heartache, Price absorbs it all to memorialize, praise and decry.