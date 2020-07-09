Northern Arizona pride: Hip-hop duo 66 Studios spreads positivity with new album

66 Studios was formed on the basis of shared respect for each artist’s creative vision, and the two found camaraderie in their faith in God, the importance of spreading positivity through their music and pride in northern Arizona. While in Flagstaff, they often performed shows for food donations which they passed on to local nonprofits or individuals in need.

“The money that we did raise, which wasn’t a lot—it was more of a donation-based platform—we never kept that for ourselves,” Currie says. “We either went to the food bank to pretty much give it away, or we blessed someone right then and there on the spot, but the mission of 66 Studios was always to give back. To get our music out there and gain a lot of followers and listeners, but we always recommended people to bring canned goods or old clothes we would donate right after the show.”

When Currie graduated from NAU in May of 2011, he was commissioned to the Army and stationed at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia, 30 minutes from where he grew up, but the music kept pulling him back to Flagstaff.

“We just kept going,” Ulibarri says. “I was like, ‘Well, I don’t wanna stop,’ and he was like, ‘I don’t either.’”