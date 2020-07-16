Music of the times: The Benders Band’s Nolan McKelvey talks new record, quarantine

“I think as an artist, you’re impacted by what is happening around you and as songwriters I think all three of us are just really observant people and we just try to capture what is happening,” McKelvey says. “It’s one of the reasons I still call records, records—it’s a record of that moment in time, a historical record almost. And I think there is a tradition in folk and bluegrass of expressing what people are feeling and I hope we capture that in what we are doing, especially Volume II, because down the road most of us will want to forget this time, but at the same time it’s important to document it and know what people are feeling.”