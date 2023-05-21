There’s a sense one gets when listening to the music of Caamp that’s hard to define. Different from the feeling of hearing something familiar yet not foreign to the point where one would describe it as mystical. It’s the sound of petrichor or a growing sprig of lavender; it’s a long and winding road or a landscape framed by a car window.

It’s a strange and complicated feeling, but it’s one that, consciously or not, the band’s co-founders, Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall, have managed to tap into since the release of their first, self-titled album in 2016. Now, seven years later, Caamp is touring the nation, celebrating the release of their fourth album, “Lavender Days,” which was released last summer.

Woven together with the band’s wistful and earthy style, “Lavender Days” manages to strike the same emotional chord as their previous work, but over the past year, the album has emerged as their most contemplative record yet, reflecting the band’s maturing perspective and unifying their body of work as a journey through the textures of life in America.

In a conversation with Westfall, he affirmed this sentiment, stating that traveling to new places and meeting new people on tour is profoundly inspiring.

“Back in the van days,” he said, “we used to drive around and spend hours at a time in silence, looking out the window and just seeing all these new terrains that we had never seen before… and on top of that, meeting new folks and hearing people's stories when we're at a bar or something… It's really, really, really inspiring, that grassroots way of building relationships.”

These relationships lie at the heart of Caamp’s work; they dapple each song with the experience of hundreds of people, etching their names into the grand tradition of folk troubadours telling universal stories of love, life and loneliness. These nameless collaborators are invaluable but so too are the musicians and producers who have helped the band thread their unique musical tapestry together.

On “Lavender Days,” Caamp did live principal tracking with a stellar cast of artists including singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and Matt McCaughan from Bon Iver.

Westfall says that this collaborative experience offered a sort of permanence to their work and motivated them to see every track to its highest potential.

“It was intimidating at first,” he said, “like these are, you know, top tier [artists]. We were just a couple of Midwest guys that still don't even know what we're really doing, and then you get these people in the room. It lights a fire under your ass in a way that we probably wouldn't have been able to… it puts you in a headspace where it's like, you know it wouldn't have sounded the way it sounded if it was just the four of us.”

While there is a sincere debt of gratitude owed to the artists and producers who helped workshop “Lavender Days,” the band’s maturing sound is influenced most by the passage of time; the change of circumstance.

For Meier and Westfall, Caamp has been a lifelong endeavor. Friends since middle school, the pair have charted their course together, navigating the passions and pitfalls of youth, shouldering the challenges of breaking into the national music scene and reflecting on their changing lives as each year passes.

“We’re all getting older,” Westfall said, “and a lot of us have partners and are starting to settle down a bit more, and it's getting harder and harder to leave home now, you know.”

The fleeting moments of their lives have grown in stature. They’re the things that the band miss most, yet they serve as powerful notes of inspiration. It’s an emotional balancing act that has become harder to reconcile, but despite this, they’ve found comfort in the uncertainty; excitement, even.

At the beginning of the pandemic, stymied by his own creative frustrations, Westfall took that uncertainty by the reigns and embarked on a side project co-producing and releasing cassette tapes for young bands he loved under the label Super Sport Records. When discussing this project, he said that helping these young musicians reinvigorates his love for music; that it reminds him of why he and Meier started Caamp in the first place.

“I remember that feeling when Taylor and I were 22 or 21,” he said. “It's the best feeling in the world, you know. The uncertainties, you're naive, all you know is that you love making music, and it's like, the most innocent form of the industry... You don't know what's about to happen. You don't care. You're just making music. And that's what it's truly all about.”

Caamp makes music that captures the experience of living through something you know will become a memory. They evoke a nostalgia for the present and an eagerness for kinship that is hard to find anywhere else. With lush, wandering strokes, they paint a rich sonic landscape that inspires listeners to embrace every fleeting moment like it’s already passed, to find joy in the distinct humanity of a little life and to take time and live their lavender days.

Caamp will be performing live at the Pepsi Amphitheater on May 25 with Cous. Tickets are on sale now and can be found at pepsiamp.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.