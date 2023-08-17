Alejandro Rose-Garcia is on a bus in the parking lot of a Hampton Inn, just hours away from the first show on his four-month tour, but somehow, everything feels normal.

A decade ago, normal meant busking for cash on the streets of Austin; now, it means headlining sold-out shows around the country, but he still gets stage fright.

“It's always harrowing,” Rose-Garcia said. “You never know if you're gonna go out there and no one will come, or who knows? Anything could happen.”

Off stage, these thoughts play through his head like film on a reel, but when he’s performing, he is not burdened by the anxieties of turnout or the hypotheticals. He is electric, charismatic, dynamic and powerful, a folk legend in the making; he is Shakey Graves, yet somehow, everything feels normal.

* * *

On Sep. 27, Shakey Graves, or Rose-Garcia as he’ll henceforth be called, is coming to the Orpheum Theater with indie rock band Flipturn as their special guests. Tickets are on sale now but going fast. They will likely sell out by the time either band sets foot in Flagstaff.

Thinking about the size of his fan base and how rapidly it has grown since he released his debut album “Roll the Bones” on Bandcamp in 2011 overwhelms Rose-Garcia.

“It’s crazy to me,” he said. “I try not to think about it because all my happiness comes in tandem with irrational anxiety about everything, but looking at the positive side, it's great. It means a lot.”

The fandom surrounding Rose-Garcia and his folksy alter-ego is a reflection of the grassroots nature of his entire musical endeavor. Initially, he started making music for himself as a way of actualizing his irrepressible creative drive, and he’s found that creating music helps ground himself and verbalize his thoughts on the world and life.

“The finding and recording of music is so fun because it's like turning a wish into a statue,” he said. “It exists in the world. Now, you’ve caught this ethereal thing and pinned it down a bit. Like that's it; that's the song. It doesn't change; it won't change when you listen to it.”

He pulls stuff out of thin air and his imagination, puts pen to paper and records songs that may or may not see the light of day. Rose-Garcia tangles with that existential reality on a daily basis because he sees the value of every track he puts to tape. He constantly revisits old demos and attempts to treat them with the attention that he thinks they deserve, and for the longest time, he had only himself to parse through his creative history.

“I didn't set out, initially, to have this music project be such a lonely endeavor,” he said, “but it definitely started with me trying to make songs with the idea of playing them with a band; I just didn't have any reason that people would want to be in my band.”

Now, he does.

Over the years, his crew has grown from a one-man band to a three-piece to a complete five-piece featuring drums, bass, keyboards and multiple guitars, allowing his work to become fully realized in every way, both musically and thematically.

“I tried to make my stamp and stand on my mountain and plant that flag and everything,” Rose-Garcia said, “and then I realized, really, that the joy of playing music is doing it with other people and not having to be OCD or super mastermind every single little thing… Learning how to [make music] collaboratively is like the pleasure and bane of my existence. It's really difficult and super fun.”

Rose-Garcia’s latest studio album, “Movie of the Week”, releases on Sep. 15, and he says that it’s his attempt to free himself from the contradictory and ultimately, self-immolating process of creating something that transcends what he feels his work is supposed to be.

He said, “I want people to listen to it, but I also don't want to pander to what I think people want because that's usually wrong. People are looking at me to make that decision… Like, in my mind, I somehow see that an album should be based on a series of made up or created rules, so we mix and match a lot of stuff. And the songs just stick together.”

Most of Rose-Garcia’s work is braided together with narratives, by stories of the world and self-discovery and tied off at the end by overarching themes and motifs. As for the “Movie of the Week”, he doesn’t want to give too much away, but he admits that most of it was written towards the end of the Trump administration during COVID. Those events and his anxiety over the warming of the earth’s climate all rest at the forefront of his newest release.

“I’m not straying from that stuff material wise,” he said.

* * *

Over the last few weeks, Rose-Garcia and a friend of his have become entangled in the world of folk tales, fairy tales, myths and fables, their similarities, differences and morals. He says that folk tales like Paul Bunyan or Pecos Bill are often based on real people who are gifted with unusual strengths and are made famous by the exaggeration of their stories’ retelling. This fascination has allowed him to draw a simple conclusion about his work.

“By that definition,” he said, “my music is just folk music. It's me telling grandiose stories of the road that may or may not be true or of my journey through life or my opinions. They are exaggerated; they might not have actually happened.”

Shakey Graves is the hero of Rose-Garcia’s folk tale. He’s larger than life, he’s walked across the world, he sings songs of truth and justice, but like any man, he has his dark side.

I heard he killed a guy.

Shakey Graves will be performing at the Orpheum Theater located at 15 W Aspen Ave. on Sep. 27. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. At the time of this article’s completion, there are still some tickets remaining, but by the time it’s published, they may be gone. Check the Orpheum’s website at orpheumflagstaff.com to purchase tickets if available as soon as possible.