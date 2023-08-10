On Aug. 13, local blues bassist Roger Smith will be inducted into the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame at an event that also honors the Prescott Blues music venue, the Windsock Cocktail Lounge, and will gather over a dozen Hall of Fame members for a jam session.

Since 1995 and the induction of Chico Chism and Big Pete Pearson, the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame has been honoring Arizona blues musicians (and venues) who have been nothing short of legendary in their influence on the Arizona blues scene and beyond.

Tom McMillan, the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame’s northern Arizona chairperson, said each year at induction ceremonies, a host of performers gather to celebrate the honorees. This year’s Prescott ceremony is anticipated to be quite memorable, McMillan said.

“I think there’s 14 or 16 Hall of Fame players that are scheduled to appear,” McMillan said. “That’s probably the largest number of Arizona Blues Hall of Fame inductees scheduled to perform in one venue that I’ve seen for quite some time.”

For a $5 suggested donation, blues and live music fans can gather in Prescott’s Windstock Cocktail Lounge for a night of performances and celebration. In addition to those festivities, the ceremony will also include a raffle for a guitar signed by Arizona Blues Hall of Fame members.

“We’re a nonprofit organization and all the money that we raised basically goes to put on the induction ceremony and anything left over goes to the nonprofit to support the Blues Hall of Fame,” McMillan said.

While the Windstock Cocktail Lounge ceremony’s festivities are set to be a hit, it won’t be the only Arizona Blues Hall of Fame ceremony this year. In fact, the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame divides the state into three regions, inducting one member from each region into the Hall of Fame every year. Alongside Smith, who represents northern Arizona, Walkin’ Cane Mark is representing the central region and Terrance “TK” Kelly is the southern region’s inductee.

All the 2023 Arizona Blues Hall of Fame inductees are being honored for their contributions to Arizona’s blues landscape. McMillan said anyone who’s been paying attention to Flagstaff’s blues and live music scene is aware of the influence Smith has.

Smith arrived in Flagstaff in 1972, and it wasn’t long before he made his way onstage, performing in blues acts that had audiences lining up out the doors.

“He was one of the early players that did the Monday Night Blues at Charly’s,” McMillan said. “Which, back in the eighties, was an institution.”

Smith and Charly’s go way back. The 2023 Arizona Blues Hall of Fame Inductee noted that he had been performing at the Pub & Grill (and blues joint) since Henry Taylor got the place back in 1977.

“That’s where I play most often, and that’s where I currently play in the Wednesday Night Blues Band, which is every Wednesday there,” Smith said. “It used to be the Monday Night Blues Band, but it got moved over to Wednesdays.”

On top of regularly performing at Charly’s, Smith said he also performs pretty frequently in Prescott at the Windstock Cocktail Lounge as well as other venues known for drawing a blues-loving crowd. Additionally, Smith has been no stranger to the stage of Arizona’s biggest blues festival, the Flagstaff Blues and Brews Festival.

With artists recognized from each of Arizona’s three regions, McMillan said communities have an opportunity to recognize that great blues music is being made right near them.

Smith said that being chosen to enter the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame is especially an honor because the inductees are all selected by current hall of famers.

“It’s gratifying to have recognition from peer players that have already achieved that particular position in the state,” Smith said. “It’s also gratifying to be recognized because I’m a side man, I play bass.”

Smith and McMillan said that, more often than not, those being recognized in the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame are people often considered “front men.”

“It’s unusual for a side man to be nominated, let alone get inducted into the Hall of Fame,” McMillan said.

Though, having played with Smith himself for quite some time, McMillan said it’s always a pleasure to play with Smith and that the bassist does a great job knowing how to make the other players he plays with sound good.

Ultimately though, getting recognized for his performances isn’t what motivated Smith to pursue blues music. Instead, a genuine love for the genre and its originators became the driving factor, he said.

Growing up in southern California, Smith said much of what was on the radio was rock and roll. Enjoying the rock music, Smith said it didn’t take long for him to recognize that much of the music he was enjoying originated from blues artists like Lightning Hopkins, Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, Otis Span, BB King, Albert King and more.

“Particularly the British bands were making hits that were actually American Blues tunes,” Smith said. “Everybody from the Stones to Led Zeppelin played tunes by Willie Dixon and Muddy Waters.”

By learning about the origins of some of his favorite music, Smith developed a love for the blues that followed him right to Flagstaff. Though since arriving in the mountain town, Smith said the nature of live blues performances have changed drastically. Audiences for both blues shows and live music in general both shrunk and grew older.

So, McMillan said artists who continue to keep both the blues and live music afloat in Flagstaff and around the state are worth appreciating. Audiences can share the love and catch Smith performing Wednesday nights at Charly’s as part of the Wednesday Night Blues Band or at the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame’s northern region induction ceremony on Aug. 13 at the Windstock Cocktail Lounge.