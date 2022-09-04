In Conversation: Dustin Lynch chats about the evolution of country music, collaboration and his return to touring

Dustin Lynch is a name that you have probably heard a thousand times on the radio.

He’s an artist that feels synonymous to the modern-country hit with knockouts from “Cowboys and Angels,” to “Where It’s At,” to “Small Town Boy,” and so on, but many people don’t know much about him.

So, the Arizona Daily Sun reached out to him prior to his September 9 show at the Pepsi Amphitheater to see if he would be interested in chatting, and despite his busy schedule, he agreed.

Since you released “Cowboys and Angels” in 2012 mainstream country music has slowly accumulated more of a pop/hip-hop edge. In my eyes, there are few artists who have genuinely handled this change as gracefully as you have, so I’m curious how you stay true to your country roots while blending in those pop elements.

I love it, and thank you for that.

It has evolved, quickly, and the way people consume music has evolved so fast since “Cowboys and Angels” was released. You know, how I can answer that is that I’ve surrounded myself with some incredible people and incredible talents, so I don’t really want to take credit for that. My production team right now is one of the most talented bunches on this earth, and that allows them to help steer the music to where it seems–I don’t know what to call it–current but also stays true to kind of where I started: that thread of traditional country lyric and sound and storytelling. They find a way to make it feel interesting and fresh in different ways with–honestly–different sounds we probably haven’t heard yet.

That’s the stuff we take pride in. We really labor over these songs for months on end to get them to the finished product which is what our fans finally hear.

Your new album “Blue in the Sky” features a lot of wonderful collaborations with Chris Lane, Riley Green and MacKenzie Porter. I was looking at your past albums, and out of all of them, this one has the most collaborative songs. So, I was curious, what have you learned about yourself as an artist through these collaborative efforts?

That collaborations are really hard!

There’s a lot of work that goes into finding the right artists to collaborate with timing-wise because we all are kind of on our own schedules as far as releasing music goes, and you don’t want to overcrowd or release with this collaboration if you’ve got a single coming by yourself or you know, another artist or another album or something like that.

So, that’s been the tricky part that we’ve learned, but I think that the song is really what steers us to finding those combos. It’s not like we just randomly pop somebody on a song. It’s a song-based decision I think, and I hope to do more of these.

We’ve already got a couple things in the works with some other artists right now. You never know if they’ll see the light of day, but we’re starting to manifest a couple more collabs because it’s just fun to make art with other friends. And, you know, with the success that MacKenzie and I have with “Thinkin’ Bout You”–when you get to that level with the song–it’s a lot more fun to tour and do interviews and celebrate the highs and lows of the life cycle of a song whenever someone is there with you in that battle.

I’ve also been thinking about how over the past couple of years, we’ve all kind of gained this new idea of togetherness, and the tour that you’re on right now–I think I remember reading that it’s the first tour you’ve been on since the beginning of the pandemic–is a real celebration of what it means to be back together, so how does it feel to be back together with your fans after so much has happened.

The energy level is really high, and I haven’t gotten used to that yet.

It’s a very interactive show, and the crowds are a part of the show. We keep them on their toes the whole time, so it’s just an overwhelming experience this year when we take the stage.

Honestly, it was before when we weren’t allowed to tour there for a year or two, so we hit the ground running this year with high expectations and our fans aren’t letting us down at all.

How do you think this experience will inform your work in the future?

I think as the years go on–really by trial and error–you find out what works, and as a creative people, we always are going to try different things and over the years, I think we’ve realized that this type of song, this type of lyric fits what we do on stage better than this one or that one.

I think the bullseye as an artist gets a little bit smaller and a little bit more refined, but knowing that allows us to be more efficient as we listen through songs or as we write them.

You know, I’m ten years in, and I feel like I’m just getting started because I just now feel like I’ve gotten comfortable with the direction that I’m making music. I’ve found that team that I’m very comfortable with but also having a lot of fun with.

There’s been years in the past where there’s been a lot of pushing and pulling from outside opinions, which is what usually happens when you have so many folks involved in the music, but I think we’ve earned some trust and respect through the years and now it’s become a lot more fun because we get to create without boundaries and find that magic as we go.

If you could say anything to the people of Flagstaff, what would you say?

I’m really excited to get back to Flagstaff. It’s been too long. I’m excited for that weather. It’s going to fit the Party Mode tour perfectly. I remember seeing the Pepsi Amphitheater the last time I was in town up there, and man, it's a dream come true to play at that venue.

I guess, to forewarn everybody, there’s going to be a lot of dancing so wear some comfortable shoes. We’re going to do a lot of partying together and our goal is to make a fun memory that lasts a lifetime.

Dustin Lynch will be performing live at the Pepsi Amphitheater on September 9. If you’re going, doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. But, if you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, head to pepsiamp.com to secure them now.