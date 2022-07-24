Holding onto gravity: A review of The Non-Dimensional World by Four Cornered Room

Imagine Rex left Orange County, walked into the desert, wired himself into a cybernetic solar panel and contemplated the unrequited love between planets and stars with a saxophone. That energy approaches the vibe of The Non-Dimensional World, the latest album from Four Cornered Room.

From the high altitudes of Flagstaff, Arizona, this body of music from is a clean jolt with a cosmic touch. It’s a powerful groove brimming with background radiation. It’s the band’s second full-length album, and the first out of front man Jordan Butler’s new studio, Area Boundary.

Of the sound, dreamy is the first word that comes to mind. In many places, Four Cornered Room leads with hypnotic syncopation, like in It Was Only Dreaming, where the guitar and bass pull precisely off step, forcing a fall into the beat, a tripping strut like a sleepwalking peacock.

Resolve is the next word. These songs are full of electric tension that breaks seamlessly into smooth, major-key confidence. The single, Feels Right, digs into the dark matter and gives you stank-face jazz breakdowns complete with a vocoder groaning out of Pink Floyd’s Animals. Then, it brings you back to humanity with a single twinkling chord.

There’s also the smooth expanses, the dark sky songs that go well with stargazing. Can’t Have It Back, resides in wide reverberations and trembling organs stretched out over splashing percussion. This is Not a Love Song, shares in these psychedelic passages, reaches towards Tame Impala and ventures closer to home fires with the help of a pedal steel guitar. These two songs are also apt entrances into the lyrical content of The Non-Dimensional World.

It’s never said clearer then when Butler sings “We’ll always be in two worlds apart.” This rings out as a fundamental premise of this album—a futility that lurks behind the desire and uncertain romance that finds its way into many of these songs.

The album is mostly sung to an anonymous “you,” which, if one thing is certain, is not I. The insurmountable distance between the “You” and “I” is explored throughout The Non-Dimensional World. It’s found to contain paradoxical ends. It contains the heartache of misunderstanding in I’ve Come Undone, when it asks “Do you think it’s love or lack of time before it could be?” It also seems to drive the self-possessed cool of Let’s Get Comfortable, which soothes insecurity, reminding to take it slow, act natural. Don’t feel pressure. We’ll always be in two worlds apart, anyway.

Ultimately, the question of “You” and “I” is brought into a tragic frame when Psychedelic Soul, asks “Why hold on from such a distance?” It goes out as the unanswered question of an astronomer, sung through a telescope, to an exoplanet where love and understanding lives lightyears away. It’s not unbelievably cosmic. This question feels grounded by the divisiveness present in our own era. Insurmountable distances are not so alien these days.

But, in The Non-Dimensional World, all that tension finds its solution. The striving and desire does not end, but it does dance. Each song has a hold on gravity, shifting up and down in a way that makes movement mandatory. A countdown of one catchy groove to the next, these songs will send the right audience into flight, fueled by retro jazz enthusiasm. Luckily for Flagstaff, Four Cornered Room will be debuting The Non-Dimensional World at the Orpheum Theater on Friday, July 29.