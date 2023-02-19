The Innings Festival is back in Tempe this February with an all-star lineup of musicians and baseball players. With headliners Green Day and Eddie Vedder, performances by Weezer, The Offspring, Marcus Mumford and more, the day will be filled with musical talent. For baseball fans, there will be appearances by Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, Dontrelle Willis and many more. Created by the team behind Lollapalooza and the MLB, The Innings Festival will once again be the place to be.

Headlining day one is Green Day, sharing the day with Annie Dirusso, Heartless Bastards, The Glorious Suns, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, The Offspring, The Pretty Reckless, Weezer and The Black Crowes. MLB stars from Jake Peavy to Kevin Mitchell will also be joining in on the fun.

On day two, the headlining act is none other than Eddie Vedder, sharing the day with Hazel English, Paris Jackson, Magic City Hippies, Umphrey’s McGee, Mt. Joy, The Head and The Heart, Marcus Mumford and The Revivalists. On this day, MLB stars Dontrelle Willis, Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson and more will be making appearances.

If you want to check out The Innings Festival on Saturday, Feb, 25 and Sunday, Feb 26, tickets are still on sale online at www.inningsfestival.com/arizona/tickets or at the box office at Tempe Beach Park.

Here are the Innings Festival's daily lineups:

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Musicians

Annie Dirusso 1-1:45 PM - Home Plate Stage

Heartless Bastards 1:45-2:30 PM - Right Field Stage

The Glorious Suns 2:30-3:15 PM - Home Plate Stage

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness 3:15-4:15 PM - Right Field Stage

The Offspring 4:15-5:15 PM - Home Plate Stage

The Pretty Reckless 5:20-6:20 PM - Right Field Stage

Weezer 6:25-7:40 PM - Home Plate Stage

The Black Crowes 7:45-9 PM - Right Field Stage

Green Day 9:05-11 PM - Home Plate Stage

Ballplayers

All-Star Jam hosted by Jake Peavy 1:45-2:30 PM - Left Field Stage

Kevin Mitchell 2:30-3:30 PM - Batting Cage

Off The Mound w/ Ryan Dempster 3:15-4 PM - Left Field Stage

Rafael Palmeiro 3:30-4:30 PM - Batting Cage

Matt Williams 5:15-6:15 PM - Speed Pitch

Off The Mound w/ Ryan Dempster 5:20-6:05 PM - Left Field Stage

Vinny Castilla 6-7 PM - Batting Cage

Mike Cameron 6:30-7:30 PM - Speed Pitch

Sunday, February 26, 2023

Musicians

TBA 1-1:30 PM - Right Field Stage

Hazel English 1:30-2:15 PM - Home Plate Stage

Paris Jackson 2:15-3 PM - Right Field Stage

Magic City Hippies 3-4 PM - Home Plate Stage

Umphrey’s McGee 4-5:10 PM - Right Field Stage

Mt. Joy 5:10-6:10 PM - Home Plate Stage

The Head and The Heart 6:15-7:15 PM - Right Field Stage

Marcus Mumford 7:20-8:20 PM - Home Plate Stage

The Revivalists 8:25-9:25 PM - Right Field Stage

Eddie Vedder 9:30-11 PM - Home Plate Stage

Ballplayers

Dontrelle Willis 2-3 PM - Speed Pitch

The Bronson Arroyo Band 2:30-3:15 PM - Left Field Stage

Edgar Martinez 3:15-4:15 PM - Speed Pitch

Bret Boone 3:15-4:15 PM - Batting Cage

Randy Johnson 5:15-6:15 PM - Speed Pitch

Grady Sizemore 5:15-6:15 PM Batting Cage

Off The Mound w/ Ryan Dempster 6:15-7:15 PM - Left Field Stage