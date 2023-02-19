The Innings Festival is back in Tempe this February with an all-star lineup of musicians and baseball players. With headliners Green Day and Eddie Vedder, performances by Weezer, The Offspring, Marcus Mumford and more, the day will be filled with musical talent. For baseball fans, there will be appearances by Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, Dontrelle Willis and many more. Created by the team behind Lollapalooza and the MLB, The Innings Festival will once again be the place to be.
Headlining day one is Green Day, sharing the day with Annie Dirusso, Heartless Bastards, The Glorious Suns, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, The Offspring, The Pretty Reckless, Weezer and The Black Crowes. MLB stars from Jake Peavy to Kevin Mitchell will also be joining in on the fun.
On day two, the headlining act is none other than Eddie Vedder, sharing the day with Hazel English, Paris Jackson, Magic City Hippies, Umphrey’s McGee, Mt. Joy, The Head and The Heart, Marcus Mumford and The Revivalists. On this day, MLB stars Dontrelle Willis, Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson and more will be making appearances.
People are also reading…
If you want to check out The Innings Festival on Saturday, Feb, 25 and Sunday, Feb 26, tickets are still on sale online at www.inningsfestival.com/arizona/tickets or at the box office at Tempe Beach Park.
Here are the Innings Festival's daily lineups:
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Musicians
- Annie Dirusso 1-1:45 PM - Home Plate Stage
- Heartless Bastards 1:45-2:30 PM - Right Field Stage
- The Glorious Suns 2:30-3:15 PM - Home Plate Stage
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness 3:15-4:15 PM - Right Field Stage
- The Offspring 4:15-5:15 PM - Home Plate Stage
- The Pretty Reckless 5:20-6:20 PM - Right Field Stage
- Weezer 6:25-7:40 PM - Home Plate Stage
- The Black Crowes 7:45-9 PM - Right Field Stage
- Green Day 9:05-11 PM - Home Plate Stage
Ballplayers
- All-Star Jam hosted by Jake Peavy 1:45-2:30 PM - Left Field Stage
- Kevin Mitchell 2:30-3:30 PM - Batting Cage
- Off The Mound w/ Ryan Dempster 3:15-4 PM - Left Field Stage
- Rafael Palmeiro 3:30-4:30 PM - Batting Cage
- Matt Williams 5:15-6:15 PM - Speed Pitch
- Off The Mound w/ Ryan Dempster 5:20-6:05 PM - Left Field Stage
- Vinny Castilla 6-7 PM - Batting Cage
- Mike Cameron 6:30-7:30 PM - Speed Pitch
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Musicians
- TBA 1-1:30 PM - Right Field Stage
- Hazel English 1:30-2:15 PM - Home Plate Stage
- Paris Jackson 2:15-3 PM - Right Field Stage
- Magic City Hippies 3-4 PM - Home Plate Stage
- Umphrey’s McGee 4-5:10 PM - Right Field Stage
- Mt. Joy 5:10-6:10 PM - Home Plate Stage
- The Head and The Heart 6:15-7:15 PM - Right Field Stage
- Marcus Mumford 7:20-8:20 PM - Home Plate Stage
- The Revivalists 8:25-9:25 PM - Right Field Stage
- Eddie Vedder 9:30-11 PM - Home Plate Stage
Ballplayers
- Dontrelle Willis 2-3 PM - Speed Pitch
- The Bronson Arroyo Band 2:30-3:15 PM - Left Field Stage
- Edgar Martinez 3:15-4:15 PM - Speed Pitch
- Bret Boone 3:15-4:15 PM - Batting Cage
- Randy Johnson 5:15-6:15 PM - Speed Pitch
- Grady Sizemore 5:15-6:15 PM Batting Cage
- Off The Mound w/ Ryan Dempster 6:15-7:15 PM - Left Field Stage