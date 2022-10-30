Happy Fangsgiving: Local hip-hop collective hosts a two day music festival at MOCAF and Flagstaff Brewing Co.

Fangsgiving is here. Hip-hop collective Fang Over Fist is putting on a two-day music festival featuring hip-hop artists from all over Arizona. The festival will be spread over two evenings and feature over 40 performers.

“Fangsgiving weekend is the pinnacle of what we are hoping to accomplish,” , founder of the collective Cecil P. Tsoh, also known as Tsoh Tso, wrote. “This is our love letter to Arziona hip-hop. Not only do we have Flagstaff performers, we also have representatives from Phoenix, Tucson, Colorado and both Navajo and Hopi Reservations.”

Fang Over Fist is a Flagstaff based indie label that has been a staple of the community since 2016. The collective have released several albums and singles over the years. The most recent album was Mood Patrol released earlier in October.

“We’ve released our own music, but we’ve also done our best to support others even before we had the name,” Tso wrote. “We’ve always tried to create a valid space for hip-hop music and culture. Whenever one of our artists has accomplished something noteworthy or has been able to open a door, we’ve tried our best to pay that forward to our friends in town.”

One of these friends in town that Fangsgiving will showcase is local duo An ILLustrated Mess who released their album K'é through Fang Over Fist last May. Fangsgiving will also feature two veteran headliners, Jivin Scientists from Tucson and MC Optimal from Phoenix.

“Fangsgiving is Flagstaff,” Tso wrote about the event. “Hip-hop culture wasn’t born on stage and doesn’t require one to be valid but that's also where music belongs. What we are doing is an honest attempt at finding a middle ground between a downtown cypher and the big stage… We are accessing our roots while paving a road to the future.”

Fangsgiving Weekend will be held at MOCAF and at the Flagstaff Brewing Company starting Friday, November 4.

“We’re very fortunate that both MOCAF and the Flagstaff Brewing Co. are willing and able to collaborate with us on this,” Tso wrote. “We are also very fortunate that Bookman’s, Kingz of the Jungle and Safe Crowds Initiative are willing and able to sponsor the event.”

MOCAF will be holding the portion of the shows for all ages while Flagstaff Brewing Co. will host the shows for the 21+ crowd. MOCAF is located at 555 S Blackbird Roost suite #5, and its doors will be open for the shows from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. An afterparty with additional performers will be at Flagstaff Brewing Co. at 16 E Route 66 in the downtown area. Fangsgiving weekend will be held November 4 and 5. Tickets are on sale now through eventbright.com with prices starting at $15 for entry.