When a person thinks of a symphony orchestra or classical music as a whole, their mind might conjure sounds of Mozart, Beethoven, Bach and Tchaikovsky. While many classical music moguls were men, women have always had, and currently have, a huge place in the classical music world. In an attempt to shine a light on the women behind classical music, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra (FSO) Season 74 is all about “breaking sound barriers.”

According to Stephanie Stallings, FSO Executive Director, female composers and performers will occupy 50% of the Season 74 programming, which might even be unprecedented in FSO history. Stallings said that FSO Music Director Charles Latshaw tries to incorporate a local composer in their concerts when possible, and this season they wanted to showcase Flagstaff composer Judith Cloud. Cloud passed away in early August, but her impact on the Flagstaff music community lives on.

“She is just someone who has been beloved in the music community of Flagstaff for so many years,” Stallings said. “The theme started with us wanting to showcase her work and it made sense to build a season around women. It’s timely and something that is really important to do because classical music is an industry where women are still underrepresented both as composers and performers. We are so thrilled to be celebrating the collective power that women have in classical music today.”

This season, appreciation for women composers and performers is sprinkled throughout each concert and event. FSO is highlighting many local composers and performers and even some global ones.

Starting off strong with the yearly Sippin’ with the Symphony event on Sept. 2, FSO is honoring three women who have had major impacts on Flagstaff’s art community. At this unique event at Wiseman Aviation, an immersive percussion performance is paired with local beer and wine tastings. On Sept. 29 at the season’s kickoff concert, FSO is presenting Dvorak’s Carnival Overture, Judith Cloud’s HiJinx, guest clarinetist Jun Watabe and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony.

On Oct. 27, FSO is presenting Mexican-American composer Gabriela Ortiz’s Kauyumari, Hector Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique and Silvan Negrutiu will perform Franz Liszt’s Totentanz. In December, FSO will once again present its Nutcracker collaboration with NAU Community Music and Dance Academy.

“In addition to all of the wonderful women composers, we have some other works that we are really excited to share,” Stallings said. “Rachmaninoff’s ‘Second Symphony’ is a massive undertaking for the orchestra and probably the most lushly beautiful and romantic piece that was written in the 20th century. Of course, in December, it’s our pleasure every year to present Tchaikovsky’s ‘Nutcracker’ with NAU Music & Dance. Very few orchestras around the country perform the large orchestra version that we do in our production which is a great source of pride for us.”

Later in the season in January, FSO is presenting Broadway veteran and concert favorite Morgan James. In February, FSO is partnering with Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, NAU Community Music and Dance Academy and NAU’s Vox Astra choir to put on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Finally, at the season’s finale on April 12, 2024, FSO will present two groundbreaking works by contemporary women composers Mary Watkins and Jocelyn Hagen.

“FSO and our music director pride ourselves on presenting new works alongside masterpieces of the past,” Stallings said. “This season we are really excited to celebrate women composers and performers of note. It’s a celebration of arts in the community I think it will be really beautiful.”

FSO also has a new community outreach project that aligns with this season’s focus. The Lullaby Project, a partnership with The Guidance Center, which supports maternal health and well-being, connects expecting and new parents with composers so they can write personalized lullabies for their babies.

“This project pairs new and expecting mothers with a songwriter to create a personalized lullaby for their baby, address some of those social determinants of health and well-being,” Stallings said. “Because we have this women-focused season, we are using our platform this year to highlight the amazing work being done by women in our community too.”

Season 74 officially kicks off on Sept. 2 at Sippin’ with the Symphony. Learn more about buying event tickets or a season 74 subscription at https://www.flagstaffsymphony.org/events/