Exploring musical soundscapes

Graves, who headed up the pilot “Soundscapes” series last spring, added that participants this year will receive two free tickets to the January 2022 FSO performance of “Musical Stories.” According to the FSO, the performance will showcase “some of the most beloved children’s stories depicted in the orchestral repertoire.” The show will also feature string students from throughout northern Arizona to perform alongside FSO musicians.

“Also, what’s awesome is every class features a special guest,” Graves said.

The first class will feature Maestro Charles Latshaw, the musical director and conductor for FSO, and FSO Board Member Dr. Stephanie Stallings, a musicologist. They will share the historical context of the music and the composers for the Jan 2022 Musical Stories program.

“It’s a chance to share my passion for orchestral music,” Graves said of her desire to continue leading the series. “Hearing it live is like no other experience. Orchestral music takes more concentration to listen to, and we live in an age when media consumption is training us all to keep shorter attentions.”

She added, “The more you know about what you’re going to listen to, the more you’ll enjoy it.”