Breakin' it down: Jazz guitarist Josh Moore passes the axe to a new generation

When he was 10 years old, guitarist Josh Moore learned to play the instrument with dreams of becoming a rock star.

“I was obsessed with Led Zeppelin for a long time, all through middle school,” Moore said.

Now, the artist has reached major career milestones within the craft, and he’s teaching a new generation of guitarists in Flagstaff.

Moore ended up studying classical guitar in his hometown, Buffalo, New York. After completing his undergraduate degree, Moore moved out West. In California for about 10 years, the guitarist completed both his master’s and doctorate at USC in Los Angeles and worked with the San Francisco Conservatory of Music in San Francisco.

“I definitely converted to the West Coast,” Moore said.

Moore said that when he and his girlfriend decided they didn’t want to live in Los Angeles anymore, the couple took to the road.

The pair lived in their truck for six months, driving all around and looking for a new spot to call home.

As a runner, Moore said one high-elevation Arizona town was already on his radar to check out. After exploring Flagstaff in person, it became a top contender.

“Flagstaff was actually top of the list, we would love to live here,” Moore said. “It’s just more like, how do we get a job? It seems kind of small, like it’d be hard to be a guitarist there.”

Serendipitously, Moore was called by Flagstaff’s Northland Preparatory Academy “out of the blue” with a teaching job offer. Moore and his girlfriend then moved to Flagstaff, and he started his journey in the mountain town by teaching within the school’s guitar program.

During this academic year, the guitarist also began teaching at NAU. Moore instructs both classical and jazz guitar classes primarily to students already passionate about the craft.

After teaching private lessons and high school students for years and years, Moore said the change of pace was refreshing.

“The students are actual guitar majors who are more committed and more into guitar,” Moore said. “It’s a really nice change of pace.”

And with Moore freshly out of school himself, his students can enjoy the change of pace that comes with having a more relatable professor – at least compared to those they’re used to having.

“I was in college for so long, and now, all of a sudden, I’m just right on the other side of it,” Moore said. “I feel like I can really relate to my students because I was just in their shoes not that long ago.”

Alongside mentoring talented and dedicated guitar students, Moore said teaching at NAU also introduced him to other teachers who were skilled jazz musicians themselves.

“It’s just cool to work with people who are actually into the thing that I am also obsessed with – for my whole life,” Moore said.

Moore said, when he plays shows around Flagstaff, he is often alongside other NAU music professors. He explained that doing so has not only been a great way for him to get to know who he works with, but it’s also been a fantastic opportunity to play with very skilled musicians.

“With jazz music, you end up playing with lots of different people,” Moore said. “That’s the cool thing about jazz, it’s like everybody has kind of the same set of songs that we all know, and you can just play with anybody. So, through that, I’ve gotten to meet a ton of awesome people.”

While Moore gets situated in the Flagstaff music scene, which is progressively rebuilding following pandemic-influenced interruptions, the guitarist is also seeking audiences across Arizona. Bigger areas like Phoenix, Prescott and Tucson have vibrant music scenes, and Moore said he’d enjoy debuting in-state.

“I’ve got some shows set up for the surrounding areas in the future, which I’m pretty excited about just to kind of branch out,” Moore said.

Moore’s upcoming show dates can be found on his website. Alternatively, Moore can also be spotted (and heard) playing every second Thursday at Dark Sky Brewery and every first Friday at Flagstaff Brewing.