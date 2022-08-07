'Be Here Now': Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra’s new executive director Stephanie Stallings is bringing magic to the community

While slipping on some headphones and listening to your favorite album is still a satisfying way to experience art, there is nothing quite like the thrill of live music. Orchestral performances in particular prove to always be an enlightening experience. One in which you can feel emotion, energy, talent and passion in one room. That’s how Stephanie Stallings, the new Executive Director of Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra (FSO), sees it.

In February 2022, Stallings took on the executive director role after the previous director Larry Lang made his departure. Upon leaving, Lang suggested that Stallings apply for the role, telling her she had exactly what it would take to move forward with their 73rd season. With a vast background in arts administration roles, Stallings said working toward this role at FSO was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up. She applied, interviewed and accepted the role, excited to begin her next journey and to have the opportunity to share the arts with her community.

“This is a dream for me,” Stallings said. “I am a passionate supporter of live arts experiences but symphony orchestra in particular. Mostly because they’ve been really central to my personal development. A live orchestra concert lights up my brain like a Christmas tree. I feel happier and more fulfilled afterward, and it’s also what a lot of people have told me they feel like after a concert. That’s a feeling I want to make happen for as many people as possible. So, this role is really special, and I’m super happy to be here.”

Every time Stallings attends an FSO concert, she uses it as a time to unplug, process her emotions and to really feel the music. She hopes this type of experience can be shared with everyone who is inside the amphitheater or auditorium.

“It’s so social,” Stallings said. “I think that’s one of the most valuable things that FSO offers. These unforgettable experiences with friends and family. It’s a social connection, and a total excuse to unplug for a while. At least, that’s how I use it. It’s an experience that offers us some space to process emotion, which I think we all really need right now. It’s one of my favorite things in the world.”

After a few years of shared isolation, FSO, like many other businesses, is hoping the world can return to “normal,” or at least take on a “new normal.” While FSO was open and doing live performances during their last season, Stallings said they noticed an understandable hesitation from patrons. She hopes soon, that they can return and begin to form the community that was put on hold.

“I’m hoping that this season, people will use our symphony concerts as a time to gather together again and to treat themselves and their loved ones to just a few moments of resting and reflection,” Stallings said. “Our tagline this year is ‘Be Here Now,’ because this has been a long few years sitting at home on our couches… It’s starting to feel, fingers crossed, like it’s time to come together to replenish our souls again. Like a lot of people, it seems like we’re all trying to make up for lost time.”

Their very first summer season was conducted this year, with several family and community-based summer concerts. To finish off their summer season and to kick off Season 73, they are hosting FSO's Family Pops Concert: Musical Animals at the Pepsi Amphitheater on August 13. This event will be family based with plenty of activities for the kids and music, narration and storytelling for all to enjoy.

For the rest of the season, Stallings said they are mixing in classic composers—Beethoven, Brahm, Haydn—and a mix of community outreach. They will be working with all Mexican composers for a Día de Los Muertos concert in October, partnering with NAU’s Shrine of the Ages choir and many more. Besides concerts, they are also expanding to work in community settings like a partnership with Northern Arizona Regional Behavioral Health Authority (NARBHA) called The Lullaby Project. In this program, expecting and new parents are connected with composers, so they can write lullabies.

To learn more about new executive director Stephanie Stallings, FSO’s 73rd season and their concerts and programs, head over to https://www.flagstaffsymphony.org/