A night to remember: The BIG ONE unites old friends and new for a one-night, rock 'n' roll extravaganza

The BIG ONE is big.

Shocking, right? With four bands, a large stage and lots of anticipation, the event promises an evening full of excitement and surprises. That alone justifies the provocative, all-caps title, but for Cullen Coker, one of the event’s organizers and drummer for LEEF, The BIG ONE promises much more than just a good time.

“The whole idea for the show,” he said, “is a big reunion of old bands that we used to gig with in Flagstaff and folding in new groups and little subgroups that have kind of grown out of this core group of friends that attended NAU from about 2012 to 2017.”

Coker explained that this original group of friends was, in the beginning, just a collection of eager students keen on making music, but before too long, they were Four-Cornered Room. Locals familiar with the Flagstaff music scene know FCR as an active group of musicians whose music has already filled the hall of the Orpheum a couple of times since their conception.

During this era at NAU, Flagstaff’s music culture flourished and as a result, fostered the growth of a community with roots wrapped around college and the town they called home.

But, as these friends’ college careers came to a close, their work careers took hold and pulled them all in different directions. New friends were made and new bands were formed, but no matter distance, their memories from the Flagstaff music scene remained palpable.

For Coker, these memories were accentuated by the time he spent in the recording studio with his current band, LEEF.

“I was getting all these flashbacks of recording FCR’s first album and that second EP, ‘Wonderful Sounds of Life,’ and it was just so exciting experiencing that recording process with my old-time buddies here… It just made me think, ‘Wow! Here we are again doing something that I had forgotten I loved so much.’”

This thought spurred a desire to reconnect with his friends from NAU and light up the Flagstaff night just like they did during their time in college. So, Coker set off to make The BIG ONE a reality, and after a few phone calls, he had his lineup.

Opening up the night is Lady Beard: a local Flagstaff duo that, in Coker’s day, used to be called A Band Called Sport. Their stripped down melodies and vocal harmonies are tender and beautiful and will certainly kick off the night in a powerful way.

Four-Cornered Room will follow Lady Beard, but since the current iteration of the band is away, Coker and many of the former members of FCR will be throwing it back and performing some songs from their first album and even some from before. This will be a treat for anybody who remembers the early days of this important Flagstaff band.

After FCR, KEVLAR, a power trio based out of Huntington Beach and Westminster, will take the stage. Coker, who is familiar with their work out in California, said, “They’re really excited to lay out their new material and see how that sounds on a great stage like the Orpheum… and I’m stoked to see what the Flagstaff friends think of them.”

Finishing out the night is Coker’s current band, LEEF. The five-piece band formed during Coker’s search for a new music scene after he left NAU, and now, he sees an opportunity to unite the friend groups in a big way.

The story of these bands' relationships with one another is intricate and very personal. If attending The BIG ONE, the average concert goer might feel as though they were intruding on something private and sacred, but Coker thinks that’s where the power in this event really lies.

He said, “I hope anybody local that chooses to roll up that night will see that the power of music pulled a bunch of people together at a certain time, and now that time has passed, that same music is bringing everyone back together. That sense of community over music and celebrating the projects that we’re working on… the power of friendship and love can kind of go beyond time.”

The BIG ONE is big–as big as its name suggests–but anything can be big.

It’s powerful, too because it proves that no matter where you are in the world, no matter what you end up doing after college, there’s always a chance to reunite and kick it with friends both old and new.

The BIG ONE will be hosted at the Orpheum Theater on 15 W Aspen Ave. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m. You can buy your tickets online at the Orpheum’s website, orpheumflagstaff.com.