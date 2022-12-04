A new, holiday tradition: A Gift of the Magi reminds Flagstaff of the true meaning of Christmas

The holiday season is one of those times of the year in which everyone has traditions. Whether it’s seeing a movie on Christmas day or cooking a roast for dinner on Christmas Eve or even seeing the Nutcracker, everyone has something they look forward to. While returning to these activities each year is comforting and dependable, it can also be fun to do something new, and this year, Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival is excited to challenge their normal Christmas-play lineup with their production of “A Gift of the Magi”.

“A Gift of The Magi” is a musical written by James Devita and Josh Schmidt, inspired by O. Henry’s classic tale. The story follows a young couple, Jim and Della, who are down on their luck, too poor to buy one another the extraordinary Christmas gifts they had in mind. Through song, laughter and sorrow, the pair defeats all odds to buy the perfect gifts, only to find out the true meaning of Christmas can never be bought.

Co-directors Leslie Baker and John Propster are excited to share the production with Flagstaff, for only one weekend from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11. This is actually the Northern Arizona debut of the production, which means Flagstaff has never seen it before.

“It’s set in 1908, and it's a time during the gilded age when a lot of people became very very wealthy and others did not,” Baker said. “It was a time with a lot of income inequality going on. Children were still working in factories and people were hustling in order to make their rent. Does any of that sound familiar? Is any of that relatable? Yes, it is. There are a lot of people trying to figure out how to buy that special gift for someone and possibly going a little too far.”

In a time where overconsumption and capitalism sit at the heart of our most beloved holiday, “A Gift of the Magi” takes those ideologies and tears them down. Where Black Friday, Cyber Monday and holiday deals are blasted out on our every device, this play ponders an important question. It asks its audience: what is the true meaning of Christmas?

“We hope people get to laugh a little bit, cry a little bit and really think,” Baker said. “It’s cool because it’s open-ended, it’s not a rom-com that ends and everyone lives happily ever after. They don’t. They’re still broke and even broker than they were before. But it makes you think. To me, it’s a period piece, but it's not dusty. It feels relatable and current.”

With a small cast of three, each actor must have a beckoning stage presence. Playing Della and Jim are NAU student Jack Schumer and Virginia-based actor Amber James. Playing O. Henry, along with some other miscellaneous characters throughout the production is James Hasapis.

“The cast is amazing,” Propster said. “There’s only three of them, so they have to carry the show and they are on all the time. They are doing a bang-up job. It’s going to be a wonderful evening of entertainment.”

While December in Flagstaff might bring snow, Baker and Propster urge Flagstaff audiences to come see the show. Even while it may be cold outside, the message will be enough to warm anyone, even Scrooge himself.

“You will be warmed from the inside out when you come to see this show,” Baker said. “Sometimes there is so much going on and so many choices, but its only one weekend and it is different. We do hope people come out and see the show.”

Flag Shakes typically focuses on Shakespeare productions, meaning that a show with this much music isn’t in its typical lineup. Not only can this story be a new one for audiences to love, but so can a full-on Flag Shakes musical.

“It’s a show that isn’t done so often,” Baker said. “I think a lot of people get assigned this story because of its example of irony, but I love the freshness of the songs and going deeper into the characters. It also has a lot of music for a Flag Shakes show. It’s very music driven.”

To learn more about A Gift of The Magi and to purchase tickets online, head over to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-gift-of-the-magi-tickets-457780954157. The production is one weekend only, from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11 at Coconino Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $15.