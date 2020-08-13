A moment in time: Meyer Pax releases debut album ‘Seeds’

“He's an incredible writer,” Young says. “Without even knowing his connection to the song I just sent him lyrics, and then he sent me what he said was a rough draft. I read it in the kitchen with my girlfriend at the time, and I literally was sobbing reading it. Having him on that song just really made it complete in a way that I never thought it needed, but I can't imagine the song without it now.”

Smalley’s mother committed suicide, so he brought that personal experience to the song, creating the missing puzzle piece for the track: “The EMS was chemical based/ The heart of this city beats under high pressure/ Washed facades with futures that will never come to pass/ That you'll never come to pass by/ This melancholy metropolis/ That you'll never see the wholesome growth.”

“That song just resonates with me a lot,” Escalante says. “All the songs do, but that one specifically. Trying to come to terms with things that are beyond your control, it’s nice knowing you’re not alone in those situations.”

That same sentiment is what drove Young to record these songs that had been rattling around in his head for so many years, even if they are personal—he deliberately leaves his lyrics vague to allow listeners to project their own meanings onto them.