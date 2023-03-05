Last weekend, the Innings Festival returned to Tempe, allowing people to escape their winter hibernation and celebrate the warm weather, good vibes and the beginning of the music festival circuit and baseball season.

With Green Day and Eddie Vedder headlining both nights, the 2023 lineup seemed to cater to millennials that grew up listening to the alternative-rock and roll sounds of the 80s and 90s. That demographic was definitely present, but to my surprise, a large portion of the crowd was under twenty years old. The lineup also brought many contemporary bands that also know how to throw down with their own rock sound.

Crowds arrived early on day one, eager for what the evening had in store for them. More than 24,000 people packed Tempe Beach Park ready to sing, dance and rock. Despite being packed, the overall vibe was really happy and things seemed to run smoothly.

Day One

On day one, middle and teenaged fans alike donned eye liner and pop-punk attire, seeking nostalgic fulfillment in the highly anticipated performance by Green Day. Fans waited in the front row for eight hours to lock down their spot close to the stage—a commitment that would prove to be worth it once all was said and done.

Before the show, the front of house played Queen over the loudspeakers, and a six-foot-tall bunny drinking beer sauntered onto the stage and taunted the crowd and danced with fans.

But, once Billie Joe Armstrong and company took the stage, the crowd cheered and “American Idiot” screamed over the sound system. From that moment on, they never let up. Plenty of fan favorites like “Welcome to Paradise”, “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around” were played, and Armstrong kept the crowd hyped as he constantly yelled out and kicked around the stage with punk rock banter. He even chose a child from the crowd to come up and play guitar with the band. The girl that he chose, being no older than ten, hugged him so long it seemed as if she didn’t want to let go. She owned the stage and was awarded the guitar that she played.

I’m not a musician, but I assume it might be hard to kick off a festival as the opening act. A lot of people are still lined up outside waiting to get in, and the crowd is just waking up to the weekend’s festivities. Despite all of that, Annie Dirusso and her band brought their A game and won over some new fans with their alt rock sound. Her vibrant red hair stood out and splashed around on stage as she played the first songs of the weekend.

An early set from Heartless Bastards had a sound that combined softer tunes led by Erika Wennerstrom’s unique voice. Although short in stature, her voice filled the fields with beauty and boldness. Heartless Bastards is a fiercely underrated act, and I highly suggest diving into their six-album catalog. Their song “Revolution” reminds us of a time when opinions, politics and people weren't so polarized and divided.

Pretty Reckless was a band that I hadn’t heard of until this weekend. Their front-woman, Taylor Momsen, brings an edgy and sexy demeanor to the stage. Her boldness demands your attention, and her band’s jams that remind us that rock and roll still holds the crown.

Many in the crowd were eager to hear Offspring perform. Their last tour was in 2017, so fans were ready to “Come Out and Play”. They kicked off their set with that exact song and didn’t stop throwing down. Many classics from their biggest selling album “Smash” were played, including “Self Esteem” and “Bad Habit.

Weezer, as always, was a crowd pleaser. Classics from “The Blue Album” and “Pinkerton” brought a smile to my face and the crowd knew every single word that Rivers Cuomo sang. “The Blue Album” was a big part of my teenage years. I used to drum loudly with chopsticks on the dashboard of my Honda Accord while listening to those songs. “Beverly Hills” and “My Name is Jonas” kicked off their set. “Hashpipe”, “Undone (The Sweater Song)”, and “Buddy Holly” were sprinkled into their set as well. They even covered “Africa” by Toto.

Day Two

Baseball greats Edgar Martinez, Bret Boone and local favorite Randy Johnson took pictures with fans and signed autographs. Innings coincides with baseball’s spring training, and what makes this festival unique is that it combines baseball fandom with a live music experience. Day two proved that many of those attending were just as interested in meeting hall of fame baseball players as they were hearing the musicians play. Hundreds of fans lined up in what seemed like an endless line to shake the hand of Seattle Mariner legend, Edgar Martinez.

Magic City Hippies showed up in style and had the crowd wiggling in the midday sun. Dressed like they often visit vintage clothing stores, their set was fun and brought some energy to those who didn’t want to wait in the long line to get coffee.

Marcus Mumford played solo to start his set, a single light projected onto him from above creating a silhouette that provided rim light around his contour. The stage was consumed in darkness. Marcus noted how much colder it was on day two greeting the audience by saying,

“I don’t know who decided to throw a festival in February, but I like it! I’m built for it though. You all are desert people.” Mumford and Sons fans got their fix of both his solo work and songs from the band’s catalog.

Eddie Vedder closed out the festival and was charming as always. His voice just seems to do something special to your soul when you hear it. Old school Pearl Jam fans mixed in the crowd with younger fans who may have been introduced to his sound through the soundtrack of “Into the Wild”. Vedder sat surrounded by an assortment of nostalgic props, old suitcases, an 8 mm film projector and a kick drum that he used to add bass to his set. Moody purple and magenta lights shone from above. He played acoustic and blew harmonica as he blessed the crowd with Pearl Jam favorites like “Better Man”, “Black”, and “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in Small Town”. At one point during his set, he smashed a ukulele that wouldn’t quite play right because of the crisp cold that filled the air.

All in all, the nostalgia-filled weekend was a positive experience. Whether you’ve attended in the past for baseball fandom, a crazy in the mosh pit or something in between, Innings proves year after year to be a fun time. Be sure to get your tickets early next year, they’ll likely sell out again.