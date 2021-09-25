'Walkup Family Murders' recounts forgotten story of Flagstaff mother who murdered her 4 children

Johnson dug into The Coconino Sun’s Personals pages for a better understanding of Flagstaff in the 1930s. Marie Walkup and her children were notably absent from the detailed notes of who attended what events, health updates and the coming-and-goings of the town’s residents. JD Walkup was noted at times, but never in the company of his family.

“I think those kids were kind of running wild – just in the sense that she (Marie) didn’t know how to discipline them,” Johnson speculated. “I think she was drowning really.”

Marie Walkup’s final note to her husband seems to confirm this to some extent. She indicates the kids were – at least in her eyes – out of control and didn’t have the support she needed, likely leaving her feeling overwhelmed and like a disappointment to her husband as he quickly grew to prominence in the community.

JD Walkup may not have fully understood the scope of what was happening at home as he was consumed by his new roles. There’s no knowing what was happening within the family of six behind the closed doors of their LeRoux home.

“My pet theory is she was fragile,” Johnson said. “He was probably an overpowering personality and may not have realized she needed help.