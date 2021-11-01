The print revolution will not be televised: Flagstaff’s Tolsun Books and the world of thriving small presses

With Lang-Cassera’s poetry background, Brandi Pischke’s editing prowess and David Pischke’s focus on fiction and visual art, things moved quickly. The founding three members quickly became four, adding MFA colleague Risa Pappa within the first six months and nurturing a network of staff dedicated to the literary community and the project that is Tolsun Books.

“[The literary community] is another one of those communities where people are wonderful and have a similar goal that is not money,” David, who grew up in a tight-knit, creative theater community, said. “A lot of [the Tolsun staff] are poets, so that is one of the big things we wanted to start too, a community where everyone felt included.”

Nowadays, the Tolsun staff is scattered across the United States. A majority are themselves published authors, poets and writers with full-time education jobs. David Pischke teaches English at Mount Elden Middle School in Flagstaff, associate editor and events coordinator Margarita Cruz creative writing at Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy and Brandi Pischke works as a kindergarten teacher. They do this all while keeping the press operating at a rate of about a book a month.