“My students wondered why people were so afraid to read genre fiction, and if they did read it, why they wouldn’t ever admit they did. People who love to read shouldn’t feel ashamed that they aren’t reading ‘highbrow’ or literary fiction,” says Kama O’Connor, a lecturer in First Year Seminars at Northern Arizona University. “There’s merit and joy to be found in any kind of reading, which should be celebrated.”

O’Connor and her students began a genre-fiction student club at NAU in the fall semester in response to a lack of both college-level clubs focused on celebrating books and to explore genre-fiction, books on romance and science fiction and popular fiction that are not typically taught in literature courses. At the moment, the club is made up of a handful of eager readers and while they mostly read romance, are looking to expand into more genres.

“We meet at the Student Union in off-hours, so students can come chat and not worry about finding a place or being heard,” says O’Connor. “Though we start by talking about the book, like most book clubs, we digress into talking about other authors and books, the romance genre at large, and what they hate to love about genre fiction. I’ve gotten approval to turn it into a service project on campus, making it a campus-wide initiative.”

While O’Connor is leading the way for book clubs at the college level, Corina Roche-Baron proves that anyone can read anything together and went rogue when she joined a book club at the Flagstaff-Coconino County Public Library a few years ago. After joining an outreach program hosted by the library called “Is 30 The New 13? YA Book Club for Adults,” she and the club moved away from the library after a few changes in staffing. They are now appropriately named, “Flagstaff Rogue Book Club.”

Roche-Baron joined the club after her now-husband told her about it while they were dating. He had joined to inspire him to read more often, like the many others who had also joined or had a passion for Young Adult stories. She was set to teach middle and high school English at the time and thought it might be a great way to immerse herself in the literature her students would encounter.

“I’ve really come to understand from our rich discussions that there are a thousand different ways to look at a situation, and that everyone will respond to a problem with different instincts,” says Roche-Baron. “For example, my response to a parent’s actions in a book may be wildly different from the group members who are mothers, simply because they have kids and I don’t. Our club has members who are from a different country than I, or were raised in a very religious background whereas I wasn’t, etc. All of these things bring different instincts and perspectives to a novel’s contents.”

Every book experience is different for every reader, and no book is off limits. Whether it’s the wildly lesser taught but very popular genre-fiction or Young Adult fiction which is now seeing a trending popularity among older readers, each book club seems to acknowledge what it means to be a reader of that genre in special ways.

Cab Comics owner Cory Bushnell also runs a monthly book club with comics that have surprised him and his members since beginning in 2020. Bushnell ensures that with each comic book they read, they will have the ability to talk to the creator of it.

“I try to find a creator or content provider, I reach out to them long before we read the books. Sometimes I’ll find something groundbreaking or influential, but also fun. It’s not all superheroes, I’m trying to introduce things that are not usually on people’s radars,” says Bushnell.

After Bushnell confirms with the comic creator or content provider that they’ll be able to attend their open-to-the-public club meeting, he orders the books to ensure they’re stocked in store and the magic begins. Patrons and members spend the month preparing for the Sunday Zoom meeting when they’ll be able to talk amongst each other and to the author in a Comic-Con-style panel. He begins with intimate and exciting questions about the creator’s journey and discussion points about the book that might surprise the creators. Doug Lyerly, teacher and comic book club member since the beginning, recalls one author in particular who was excited at the book club’s choice of read.

“Cory has the ability to be able to pick authors' works that they actually want to come and talk about. He had picked this super early independent comic that Brian Michael Bendis that was historical fiction about a serial killer. He showed up and was like ‘I think I actually solved that murder,’” says Lyerly. “He also had talked about ‘If you’re not scared, then you’re not pushing yourself. Any project that’s worthwhile you should feel fear while you’re doing it.’ That pushed me to try weirder things in my classroom.”

The club’s span of works that they read have inspired members far beyond the club. Both Lyerly and another comic club attendee have made their reads as part of their curriculum. Rob Wallace of Northern Arizona University has used creator J. Gonzo’s work and Lyerly has used Superman Smashes the Klan in previous classes. What began as a way to come together during the pandemic shutdowns and to support the comic industry, has become a very regular once a month meeting for comic book readers.

Whether you’re a long-time reader or trying to become a more consistent reader, there’s a book club out there for everyone. The Flagstaff Coconino-County Public Library regularly hosts a handful of clubs that are listed on their website and Bright Side Bookshop often orders for many clubs in town and may be able to help you find a few through their book club expert and podcast host Cori Cusker. You can also begin your own club at any time, it’s never too late to start.

You can join the clubs mentioned above through a variety of ways. Visit Cab Comics for more information on Bushnell’s once a month club, to join the Flagstaff Rogue Book Club visit their website flagstaffroguebookclub.com for more information and to join O’Connor’s genre fiction, contact the NAU’s True Blue Connects.