Lawrence T. Santos, a newly minted local author, has recently released his first book: “How Can It Be? Streets of Sin Turning into Streets of Gold.” The book details a nonfiction account of Santos’ life and experiences during the year 1994.

“I was mired in addiction, methamphetamines,” Santos said. “I was a small-time trafficker. I was miserable. I was lost, lonely, without any faith.”

One day, out of the blue, Santos said he had a spiritual epiphany and began writing.

“It was something that just came to me out of nowhere, out of my despair,” Santos explained.

30 years later, this particular piece of writing — entitled “Caught beneath the Glass Ceiling” — became the beginnings of his book. Santos explained that he was struggling with understanding how to rekindle happiness back into his life.

“Right at that time, I saw an epiphany in the sky,” Santos said. “The sun went dimmer and brighter, my attention was drawn out my window and I believe to this day that it was God awakening a spirit in me. A spirit to write … Basically I was shaking my fist at the heavens, daring God to show me he was there, and I believe he did.”

Directly following this moment, Santos explained that he felt nearly everything in his life intensify. While he was working to find his faith, Santos’ drug trafficking connections began escalating to significant degrees.

“It seemed like almost simultaneously I started meeting bigger connections in the drug trade, to the point where it led to a man named Pops who was connected with a big operation happening at the border where they were crossing over a lot of illegal drugs, guns, money, ephedrine to make the drugs — it was basically a cartel connection,” Santos said.

Much of the book, Santos explained, recounts feeling torn between his growing spirituality and criminal activities; he was constantly feeling pulled between his faith and his criminal occupation.

“Probably the most encapsulating sentence in the book is, ‘I was teetering between salvation and damnation, at pretty much all times.’ I had God on one shoulder and the Devil on the other,” Santos said.

Santos said he felt this internal conflict the most during a night he trafficked drugs to Holbrook, Arizona. Instead of simply completing his job and leaving, Santos wandered Holbrook all night.