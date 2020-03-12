Raising the dead: Kristen Arnett’s debut novel is a deft rendering of familial loss

“It was something I was thinking more and more about, because truly thinking about [taxidermy] as intimacy, I started thinking about it as nostalgia or memory or the idea of things and how we want them to be or posed or remembered,” Arnett says. “This book is very bodied too. In it, bodies expel things, they ingest things, they’re used for sex, growing children and at the opposite end of that there’s these animals that are being touched and posed. Taxidermy is the only stable thing in Jessa’s life, the only hobby, and it is very bodied too. It’s a thing that passion goes into, a thing that involves [Jessa’s] hands, it goes right up against physical or intimate relationships she has with other women.”