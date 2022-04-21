Poetry in the parks: Poet Jodie Hollander visits Arizona’s national parks

Some poets have luck on their side, and Jodie Hollander is one of those poets who the universe seizes and places just where she needs to be. Just as a poet chooses where they take a line break or a sudden vulta, Hollander’s life took a very similar path as she arrived in Flagstaff in 2019. Hollander and her husband moved to Flagstaff briefly while her husband was working in the Coconino National Forest. While there, she had the opportunity to work with the Museum of Northern Arizona as a poet in residence where she fell in love with Flagstaff and the national parks that reside nearby.

Hollander luckily returns to us as poet in the national parks and monuments of Arizona. Hollander will be stopping at several national parks throughout the state, including Flagstaff, Casa Grande, Saguaro National Park and many other spaces.

Hollander was encouraged to pursue more opportunities to provide poetry workshops in Arizona by the National Chief of Interpretation and Education, Richard Ullmann, during one of her first visits to Flagstaff. She held a successful, free poetry workshop in 2019 in Walnut Canyon. Those who attended wrote poetry in response to prompts and the land they were in and were given space to share their work. Her plans to return were put on hold due to pandemic restrictions.

She returns this April, excited to teach poetry workshops in the national parks of Arizona.

“The hope is to really celebrate national parks and bring poetry to many people. There are no prerequisites for the classes, so someone that has never done a poetry workshop or an MFA can participate," Hollander said.

Anyone can sign up to write poetry in the parks during National Poetry Month. Hollander is specifically reaching out to different parks within Arizona to encourage all different types of people to become inspired by the landscape. Some of Hollander’s earliest workshops took place in parks and botanical gardens.

“I love using natural spaces for poetry workshops," she said. "And in particular, public lands are really good places for people to use their natural surroundings to inspire original poems. I found that when people can do something creative in their public lands, they become sort of advocates of their public lands as well. Because of this, we are working with each national park's interpretive themes.”

Hollander tries to stick to an interpretive theme with each space. For Walnut Canyon those who attend can expect to work with the theme of ‘sacred space’ and those in Montezuma might work with the theme of ‘home’. Writers of all stages are encouraged to participate and sign up online at Hollander’s website. Everyone has to start somewhere, so why not in one of the national parks?

“I've known since I was a little kid that I wanted to be a poet, but I didn't know how to do it and so I didn’t do it in high school or college,” Hollander said. “I was a high school English teacher for 12 years, and I enjoyed teaching, but I couldn't shake this feeling that I was missing out on a calling and that calling was to be a poet.”

During the 2008 economic downturn, Hollander quit her job in California and left for England to pursue a master's program in creative writing. What seemed like a crazy idea to many, quickly became a profession she loved. There, she learned her love for hosting poetry workshops which in turn became something she did regularly when moving back to the United States.

Hollander hasn't always been a poet and makes space for those who are interested in writing but don’t know how to start. She begins the workshops with a space to read and study celebrated poems, then works to uncover and understand a poet’s motives in line breaks and meter.

“I like to spend the first hour, making sure everyone's sort of on the same page in terms of background information and terminology, and then the second hour is a lot of freewriting," Hollander said. "So I give the participants time and they're able to wander around the national parks and monuments with those prompts. They're free to write whatever they want."

Those who attend are given the opportunity to share their work after they’ve written, for open feedback or to just share in the words of others.

Hollander's workshops take place in and around Flagstaff from April 21-24. To register, email jodiehollander@gmail.com or call the Walnut Canyon Visitor Center at 928-526-3367.

