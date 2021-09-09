Nature – to the bone: Environmental journalist to host writing workshop

During the workshop, McGivney will lead a conversation on a broad spectrum of topics that include how to hone observational skills when outdoors to be able to write about a place. She will also help participants understand the elements of narrative to turn their outdoor experiences into a story.

For her, the outdoors is the ideal classroom and healing space.

“When I taught at NAU, it was always very gratifying to hold class outside when possible because students were much more relaxed and also focused,” McGivney said. “It seems like barriers that inhibit learning come down when you are surrounded by natural beauty. In my experience, creativity and curiosity come more easily when you are outdoors.”

Her passion for writing about the outdoors started early in her life and revolved around coping with family disfunction. From a very young age, she discovered “wild nature provided great comfort, and it is where the world makes sense to me.” So, when other children were out playing sports, she would be sitting by a pond writing poetry.