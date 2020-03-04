Monumental inspirations: Acclaimed poet brings workshops to Arizona’s national parks

Beginning around 600 AD, the first permanent inhabitants of Walnut Canyon began settling along the canyon carved by Walnut Creek over the course of 60 million years. These families worked closely with the land, constructing cliff dwellings into the limestone alcoves and farming symbiotic crops of corn, squash and beans.

Later dubbed Sinaguans by archaeologists, these populations eventually moved on to richer lands around 1400 AD. Echoes of their existence remain, providing present day visitors with a window into the past, but more than just hiking trails once trod by their feet, there remains much to be discovered about the land and oneself.

As the Museum of Northern Arizona’s poet in residence for 2018, Jodie Hollander began looking for a way to bring poetry to more people. Following the success of the programs she hosted at the museum, she went on to partner with the National Park Service to test out workshops at Walnut Canyon and Wupatki National Monument.

Participants who attended the Walnut Canyon workshop were immersed in the place they were writing about, surrounded by the same flora and fauna used by the Sinagua people, providing them with a nearly endless well of inspiration.