Melissa Sevigny, a published author and science journalist for KNAU, will soon be releasing her book, “Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon.” Originally drawn to creative writing and environmental science, Sevigny has found a way to combine her interests into a single book, while also uncovering the forgotten stories of two inspiring women.

The book details the harrowing journey of botanists Elzada Clover and Lois Jotter as they rafted the Colorado River in 1938. Their travels took them through the Grand Canyon where, at the time, a formal botany collection had yet to be completed. In addition to Clover and Jotter’s explorations, Sevigny said the book also includes details of the botanical science they were performing along the way.

“There’s a lot of history and science kind of woven in as you go along,” Sevigny said.

As she focused on the science side of the book, Sevigny said she found that both Clover and Jotter also wanted their science to be the main focus of their journey. However, most publications at the time chose to focus solely on the fact that they were women.

“There was a lot of newspaper coverage of their trip, but it was all about the so-called fact that they were the first women to run the Grand Canyon — which wasn’t true, and we know that Indigenous people have been running rivers in this area since forever,” Sevigny said. “They didn’t like that label very much because they didn’t want the focus to be on their gender. They wanted the focus to be on their science.”

Due to the media framing of their trip, the true story of Clover and Jotter’s botanical expedition and collection was seemingly forgotten over the years, Sevigny explained.

“It was fun recovering that story. I feel like it kind of got lost and nobody talks about this amazing plant collection that they made, which is still being used today when botanists are trying to understand how the river has changed — it’s changed a lot due to dams, drought, climate change,” Sevigny said. “They have to go back to this plant collection because it was the first one made in the area.”

Sevigny also explained that she felt Flagstaff was the perfect place for her to write “Brave the Wild River” because of the massive local support for environmental sustainability and history, especially in regards to the Grand Canyon and other surrounding areas.

“We care about protecting these places. And a lot of what I wanted to write about in the book was ‘How do we protect these places that are changing so rapidly?’ First we have to start by knowing them,” Sevigny said. “And that’s a lot of the work that [Elzada Clover and Lois Jotter] were doing. They just wanted to get to know this place. What plants were there? How did the plants interact with the environment? With the animals? With the geology?”

What originally drew Sevigny into the stories and journeys of Clover and Jotter was an exhibit she happened upon in the NAU archives one day in 2018. She asked the curator about the two women and the curator came back with an entire box of uncatalogued letters and items that had belonged to Jotter herself. Sevigny said that even Jotter’s original river-running hat from 1938 was inside that box, stiff as a helmet.

“I actually think that says a lot about her state of mind,” Sevigny said. “Nowadays, people don’t raft the river wearing a helmet, but back then, they didn’t really know what they were getting into. But they knew it was going to be dangerous. So that was really cool when the curator pulled it out and showed it to me. Everything kind of crystallized and it all felt very real to me. She felt like a real person in my mind. So that’s when I started writing the story.”

Over the course of four years, Sevigny spent every weekend getting to know Clover and Jotter

— sifting through their meticulously written diaries and letters. She worked to uncover more and more of the journey the two women braved in order to collect and research botanical samples that are still referenced today.

“I was really interested in the fact that in the 1930s these two women managed to get PhDs in botany and managed to go on this amazing adventure,” Sevigny said. “A lot of people told them that they shouldn’t go. That it wasn’t the place for women. And they did it anyway. I was just really drawn to that story and found it personally inspirational.”

Sevigny also explained that the archivists and historians, both at NAU and around Flagstaff itself were instrumental in producing the comprehensive historical and scientific story that “Brave the Wild River” is.

“I’m not a historian. I’m not a river runner. I’m not a botanist,” Sevigny said. “So I was really pretty nervous going into this project. I’m a storyteller and I’ve got a background in science, but I had a lot of ground to make up. So I really relied so much on the people in this town to help me.”

Additionally, in order to even better inform her writing and understand just a little of what Clover and Jotter endured on that 1938 trip, Sevigny went on a river trip in the fall of 2021 with a botany crew.

“There was a group of [botanists] who were going down to weed ravenna grass and I went with them to get a sense of what it was like to raft the river with botanists and be doing botany work,” Sevigny said. “That was terrifying for me but also really amazing. I just learned so much from them about river rafting and botany. This has just been such a wonderful community.”

While she doesn’t currently have any solid plans for more books, Sevigny said she thoroughly enjoyed writing “Brave the Wild River” and would love to write something similar in the future.

“I really found it satisfying doing this work of recovering people who have been forgotten and often they’re people who have been forgotten because they’re women or for some other reason history has decided that they’re not important and has left them behind,” Sevigny said. “I just feel like something clicked for me while working on this project … I have some ideas on who else I might chase down but I don’t have any firm projects in the works.”

Sevigny said she is most thankful to the community, especially the historians, botanists and archivists who have helped her along the way. “Brave The Wild River” would have been much more difficult to produce or could have remained unfinished if not for those who spend their lives preserving and archiving historical documents and materials, she said.

“They’ve got boxes and boxes of these documents that they preserve and they have no idea if anybody is going to even be interested in them. I think they are doing such important work curating that material for people like me to come along and dig out these stories,” Sevigny said. “I think the Flagstaff community has been so wonderful. There are just so many people here that I could ask advice or get help from, talk about river adventures with — just a really wonderful crowd of people here.”

“Brave the Wild River” will be officially released on May 23. Sevigny said she is excited to share the adventures of Clover and Jotter with as many people as possible.