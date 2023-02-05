A Flagstaff author, freelance journalist and writing teacher became one of 34 artists in the state to receive a 2023 Research and Development Grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts. Awarded through a competitive application and review process, these $5,000 grants support Arizona artists as they work to advance their artistic practice, expand their creative horizons and deepen the impact of their work.

Seth Muller, 49, has worked for the Arizona Daily Sun and currently teaches English at Northern Arizona University. The grant will support his efforts on an ongoing project with the working title “A Hiking Guide to Nowhere,” where essays on natural encounters will interact with instructional ideas for readers to connect with the natural world in meaningful ways.

“With the overbearing influence of the Internet, smartphones and social media on the outdoor experience, ‘A Hiking Guide to Nowhere’ will encourage readers—through insightful essays and encouraged practices—to focus on the species, rock formations, geomorphological features and other marvels around them,” Muller shared. “The book will honor the word ‘guide’ in the working title, but the guiding here is not to specific places but ways of thinking and experiencing.”

Muller’s previous writings and explorations led to two published books on the Grand Canyon: “Canyon Crossing: Stories About Grand Canyon from Rim to Rim” and “Heart in the Bony Middle.” His work also extends into fiction, as he collaborated with the late Navajo artist and illustrator Bahe Whitethorne Jr. to create a middle-grade series called “Keepers of the Windclaw Chronicles.”