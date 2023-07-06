Storytelling begins at a young age. As children, make-believe and playtime begin with a story, and everyone has stories to tell, whether they are fictional or based on real-life experiences. NAU Continuing Education is bringing these stories to life. This summer, they are hosting both a Young Authors Day Camp for ages 9 to 12 and a Teen Authors Day Camp for ages 13-17 starting July 10.

Each camp will introduce young writers to poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction. With the use of daily writing prompts, young writers will learn about writing from local authors. The camp also includes campus-oriented field trips, zine-making workshops, group writing discussions, and learning writing techniques such as six-word stories, ballads, found poetry and microblogs.

The Young Authors Day Camp (ages 9 to 12) is taught by Anahi Molina, a local Flagstaff writer, editor and educator, who is studying to earn an MFA from Northern Arizona University, teaches composition and creative writing classes, edits and indexes books in her spare time and more.

The Teen Authors Day Camp (ages 13 to 17) is taught by writer Andie Lenhart. Lenhart holds an MFA in poetry from The University of Arizona and is a poetry editor for DIAGRAM and Carbon Copy. Her work appears in Berkeley Poetry Review, Cimarron Review, Columbia Poetry Review, Greensboro Review, Portland Review, Zone 3, and elsewhere. She is also the author of “A Fresh Start Will Put You On Your Way” and I Am Trying to Show You My Matchbook Collection.

Registration for both writing camps is open now. Authors camps will commence on July 10 through July 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are $279 per person and are being held in person on NAU’s Flagstaff Mountain campus. The exact location will be released upon registration. Learn more about both camps at https://catalog.ce.nau.edu/browse/all/youth.