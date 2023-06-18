“The grand piano that fell from the sky / did not make a sound as it crushed me. / Nor did I make a peep, lying pinned / under the weight of that beast. / I felt a cold pedal in my stomach, / a wooden leg stuck inside my back, / metal strings pressing on my lungs. / Around me were tuning pins, / damaged hammers, broken keys. / I lay very still, not feeling any pain, / wondering if perhaps I’d already died…”

Author Jodie Hollander, who has been working as a poet since 2009, recently released her second poetry collection entitled, “Nocturne.” The excerpt above is a brief snippet of Hollander’s poem, “Dream #1” which is one of the dream poems featured in her latest collection.

Hollander’s website describes “Nocturne” as being set in a “technicolor world of dreams, ghosts, classical music and Key West storms.” Additionally, the collection is said to “chart the complicated repercussions of family dysfunction and musical obsession while traversing the landscape of the human condition and exploring the need for refuge in the natural world.”

“Nocturne” is partially characterized by a strand of dream poems that are interspersed within the collection, Hollander explained. This poetry style is also, ultimately, where the collection’s title was derived from. The word nocturne is most simply defined as night music, specifically piano compositions. This title fits the collection not only because of the dream poetry that Hollander has woven into it but also because of her father, another integral focus of the collection.

“While the first collection focuses predominantly on my relationship with my mother and her journey through cancer, this book focuses more on my father, who is a professional pianist, and what it was like to be the daughter of a musical genius,” Hollander said.

Though she is now the proud author of two full poetry collection books, Hollander explained that she did not begin her career in poetry right away. Hollander was constantly writing poetry during her high school and college years; however, the potential risk and instability that comes along with a career as an author or poet worried her initially, she said.

“I always wanted to see what would happen if I took my writing seriously because even when I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a poet, and I instead followed a career as a teacher because I wasn’t sure how to make a living as a poet,” Hollander said. “I reached a point in my early thirties where it was really sort of eating away at me. I was getting to the point where I just couldn’t shake the feeling that I had to give it a try.”

Despite mass economic downturns that were affecting most people at the time, Hollander remained steadfast in her decision to begin working as a poet full-time. She moved to England to pursue a one-year Master’s of Arts in poetry. After the program, Hollander said her career took off.