Flagstaff's Ash Davidson celebrates publishing of debut, "Damnation Spring"

"People who work in industries that can be destructive to the environment often have a great attachment to the outdoors," Davidson said. "I come in and work in an office every day, but a logger goes out and works in the woods every day and spends their free time there, too. They're very attached to the woods and they love the woods."

Davidson took inspiration for this scene from her own time in public meetings on the topics of forest thinning or uranium mining. She dug through newspaper archives detailing public meetings from decades ago similar to that in the book. Much of the language and jargon is directly inspired by those nearly 50-year-old articles. She returned to Klamath for interviews and to get the details of such a specific place right. At first, people hesitated to speak with her as she was an outsider. Then someone recognized her mother in a local diner and she was soon introduced to a logger. They stepped outside and spoke for two hours, leaning against the side of his truck as the rain pounded down around them. The next time she saw him, he brought an old photo album showing his crew cutting the massive redwoods decades before.

Eventually, she mustered up the courage to ask him about the herbicides and he confided that he had been sprayed and how it impacted him.