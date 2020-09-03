Call for Submissions: Writers of the Night Skies in partnership with Flagstaff Dark Sky Coalition

“It’s a great way for people to connect with the universe and the night skies,” Christian Luginbuhl, founding member and treasurer of Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition, says. “I’m always trying to broaden this idea of people thinking the night sky is mostly for astronomers and scientists, I want them to protect it for themselves, too. The night sky is something everyone can see and appreciate—whether you know the distance to the stars or the names of the stars, it doesn’t matter.”

This year marks the seventh annual Celebration of the Night with submissions for Writers of the Night Skies open through Friday, Sept. 11. Dio emphasizes they are looking for a variety of written work on the theme “Gravitational Pulls,” from poetry and narrative to memoir and essay, and everything in between.

“Whatever you want, we’re into it,” she says.

The written work and an audio recording of each piece can be submitted to WritersoftheNightSky@flagstaffdarkskies.org. Submissions should be read in five minutes or less. Questions can be sent to Dio at KyJDio@gmail.com.