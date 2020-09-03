Call for Submissions: Writers of the Night Skies in partnership with Flagstaff Dark Sky Coalition

“When the great earth, abandoning day, rolls up the deeps of the heavens and the universe, a new door opens for the human spirit, and there are few so clownish that some awareness of the mystery of being does not touch them as they gaze. For a moment of night we have a glimpse of ourselves and of our world islanded in its stream of stars—pilgrims of mortality, voyaging between horizons across eternal seas of space and time.”
– Henry Beston, The Outermost House
Throughout the ages, while astronomers tested theories and calculated distances, writers, philosophers and artists the world over have turned toward the skies for creative inspiration. The unknown elicits an unmatched feeling of wonder, the endless night sky a well of emotion.
A partnership between Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition, Flagstaff Arts Council and the Juniper House Readings series introduced a literary component to last year’s annual week-long Flagstaff Star Party celebration. Writers of the Night Skies invited local writers to wax poetic on the theme “Celebration of the Night,” performing their written word submissions as part of the final night of celebrations at the Coconino Center for the Arts
“We had I believe eight submissions from local scientists, writers, just regular people, and it was so much fun,” Ky J. Dio, host of Juniper House, says.
“It’s a great way for people to connect with the universe and the night skies,” Christian Luginbuhl, founding member and treasurer of Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition, says. “I’m always trying to broaden this idea of people thinking the night sky is mostly for astronomers and scientists, I want them to protect it for themselves, too. The night sky is something everyone can see and appreciate—whether you know the distance to the stars or the names of the stars, it doesn’t matter.”
This year marks the seventh annual Celebration of the Night with submissions for Writers of the Night Skies open through Friday, Sept. 11. Dio emphasizes they are looking for a variety of written work on the theme “Gravitational Pulls,” from poetry and narrative to memoir and essay, and everything in between.
“Whatever you want, we’re into it,” she says.
The written work and an audio recording of each piece can be submitted to WritersoftheNightSky@flagstaffdarkskies.org. Submissions should be read in five minutes or less. Questions can be sent to Dio at KyJDio@gmail.com.
With this year’s project being virtual rather than in-person, the organizers are looking forward to reaching a wider audience, no longer confined to a one-time localized event never to be seen or heard again. Local filmmaker Deidra Peaches, who was last year’s featured visual artist, has returned to contribute her unmatched skill by creating the final hour-long video featuring the writers and their work, with filming to take place in a distanced setting once finalists are chosen.
Dio grew up underneath a blanket of stars outside city limitsin Northfield, Minnesota, but recalls the suffocating feeling of spending a summer in China for a study abroad program during her undergraduate career at Northern Arizona University.
“The sky was always pink or green with all the pollution, I never saw the stars, and then when I came back to Flagstaff I was just like, ‘Yeah, this is what I missed.’ We have to preserve this as long as we can,” Dio says. “And the air quality, it does affect you. I feel lucky here at 7,000 feet to be able to have fresh air and see the stars.”
“I don’t know anybody who’s ever looked up at a night sky and said, ‘That’s boring,’” Luginbuhl says. “Our ulterior motive is that people will protect things that they care about and they can only care about it once they understand it.”
Featured visual artist Ondria Bartholomeo rounds out this year’s Writers of the Night Skies with her series of ethereal oil paintings to accompany the submitted written pieces.
“I’m excited to share her art with everyone else because I feel they’re going to love it just as much as I do,” Dio says.
Calming shades of purple blend into ochre highlights, swirls of blue drawing the eye down gentle curves of an all-seeing goddess in one of Bartholomeo’s recent pieces. Celestial and terrestrial bodies convey the divine feminine connection of gravitational pulls to the event.
“I paint what the world needs,” Bartholomeo says of her inspiration. “The world needs motherly love, needs goddess energy. We need to recognize that; we call it Mother Earth for a reason.”
The traveling artist began her creative journey when she was 24. She created a Misfits-style stencil with a skeleton hand and pink breast cancer awareness ribbon to honor her mother, who died of breast cancer. A mother herself, with two daughters ages 18 and 20, Bartholomeo eventually turned to canvas after spray painting the design throughout Houston, Texas. Now 39, she manipulates oil paints to convey her healing process and celebrate the feminine universe.
“It’s always been the only way I could actually express myself without somebody trying to tell me to be quiet or make me change the way that I’m trying to express myself,” Bartholomeo says. “It started out kind of like therapy, now it’s the only thing I want to do.”
Learn more about the Flagstaff Star Party and events for this year’s Celebration of the Night at www.flagstaffstarparty.org.
