Everyone has a story to tell. Books have remained a favorite pastime for thousands of years because of the human craving to tell and listen to stories. Whether fact or fiction, books provide readers an escape from their day-to-day life, with world-building, character development and story structure. Even in Flagstaff, there are thousands of unique stories to tell. Bright Side Bookshop is dedicated to helping Flagstaff writers tell their stories to the community with their author signing events.

This summer, Bright Side has quite a few author signing events on the lineup. Melissa Sevigny on May 25, Jodie Hollander and Andie Francis on May 29, John Vankat and Lawrence Santos on June 2 and Steph Catudal on June 11 and 12. Sarah Jablon, Bright Side Bookshop Events and Marketing Coordinator, said their summer lineup is very diverse, in topic and medium. Though, one thing that is important for Bright Side is that they all have ties to the Flagstaff community.

“We have some criteria of writers we choose to host,” Jablon said. “If they are local, we try to host them in some capacity. If someone is not local, our hope is that they have ties to the local community or that they have a book that would be of interest to the local community. We have a real niche community interest here. It’s interesting that typically the books are of interest to Flagstaff are not the same as if we were in New York or anywhere else.”

Author signing events offer Flagstaff readers an opportunity to interact with authors, to ask questions and to hear behind-the-scenes stories and thoughts about the writing of the novel.

“The first thing an author will do is read a portion of their book, then we segue into a Q&A, and it’s entirely audience focused,” Jablon said. “Anyone in the audience can ask questions. Then, after the Q&A, we do a book signing. We always have books for sale, and the author will talk to the audience, sign books, personalize them.”

Jablon said it is important to the Bright Side team that their events remain as available to everyone as possible, with the majority of their events being free to attend. When events are ticketed, they are often inexpensive and ticket prices can be used toward buying the author’s novel at the event.

“We’re trying to market this to everyone as much as we can,” Jablon said. “We don’t do exclusive. Books are for everyone. It’s about communicating and the more people that we can bring to these events and have them get to know their local authors and what literature is coming out of the community – which there is so much, we have so many writers here – the more that we can get out there, the more authors we can host, the more people we can reach, the better.”

On the event calendar, there really is something for everyone, said Jablon. If someone isn’t interested in nature or science writing, they may be interested in poetry or fiction. If not, maybe they’ll be interested in a memoir or nonfiction piece. No author signing event is the same and the authors featured all have very different stories to share.

If you are interested in sharing a story or listening to one, head over to the Bright Side Bookshop website to see what is up next on the calendar.