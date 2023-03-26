From March 30 to April 2, the Northern Arizona Book Festival will once again be taking over downtown Flagstaff and hosting a wide variety of literary events. In a press release, festival President Margarita Cruz explained there will be events held for all ages and interests such as readings from local authors, poetry slams, workshops and an entire day of interactive activities as well as live performances. Cruz said the festival prides itself on its ability to bring a multitude of different authors and literary presses together to create a community event like no other.

Lawrence Lenhart, the executive director of the Northern Arizona Book Festival, said he has been working with the nonprofit festival for seven years. Lenhart described the festival as a way to respond to the defining cultural issues of Northern Arizona through workshops, readings, performances and more.

“We are a ‘hub’ organization that supports local reading series, programs and independent presses year-round,” Lenhart said. “For the concentrated weekend of programming each spring, we partner with literary and cultural organizations throughout the Colorado Plateau and desert southwest to develop dynamic events related to Indigenous, youth, environmental and interdisciplinary storytelling and aesthetics.”

Micaela Merryman, inaugural youth poet laureate of Flagstaff and festival programming specialist explained the sheer amount of dedication and hard work that is put into the event each year.

“As an organization run primarily by volunteers, each event at the book festival is someone's labor of love,” Merryman said. “There's a lot of passion being put into everything, on everyone's part to bring more literature to Flagstaff.”

The festival, Merryman said, truly highlights the literary community that the Northern Arizona region has created and upheld over the years.

This year, alongside its typical readings and workshops, the book festival will be hosting a full day of events and performances in Heritage Square. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 1, Heritage Square will be filled to the brim with panels, readings and live music performances. Both Lenhart and Merryman said they are hopeful that this festival event will enable them to bring in new audiences from around town.

“The best part of running this festival is the feeling we get when — after 362 days of fundraising, designing, tinkering and promoting — the audience finally arrives,” Lenhart said. “Without an audience, none of this would be possible — or necessary.”

Additionally, Merryman said she has been able to focus her efforts on incorporating events for the youth to participate in and enjoy at the festival, such as the newly implemented Youth Poet Laureate program and Youth Poetry Council.

“I've gotten to focus my efforts on bringing events to our community that serves my particular demographic; the incredible young people of Flagstaff,” Merryman said. “It's been exciting to help coordinate the Young Reader's aspect of the festival to try to bring opportunities to the table that I wish I had in college.”

Students and young people from around the Northern Arizona region will be visiting the festival due to many of these new youth programs, Lenhart said. In order to engage even more audiences this year, Lenhart said that festival coordinators have collaborated with different organizations, performance troupes, musicians and environmentalists to embrace the countless forms of storytelling that exist.

Among these forms of storytelling, Lenhart explained that there will be multiple Indigenous voices and literary works available to the public in attendance. Amber McCrary, poet and owner of Abalone Mountain Press, said she is most looking forward to the Indigenous literature events at the festival.

“In my opinion the best part of the festival are the Indigenous author readings,” McCrary said. “I am looking forward to seeing Bojan Louis (Sinking Bell), Darcie Little Badger (Elatsoe), Taté Walker (The Trickster Riots) and Kinsale Drake (Humming Bird Heart Zine) read.”

Lenhart explained that the inclusion of Indigenous authors and audiences are a big part of what makes the festival what it is and what he envisions it to continue growing into.

“Ultimately, the festival is about creative place making,” Lenhart said. “The past few years, we have been envisioning a festival that establishes Northern Arizona and the Colorado Plateau as a ‘place of literature.’ We have worked closely with collaborators like Abalone Mountain Press and Saad Bee Hózhǫ́ to envision the re-indigenization of literary culture in Kinłánı́.”

McCrary stressed the importance of community involvement within the festival, both in creating the events and in attendance.

“The Northern Arizona Book Festival is community-led and always has the community first in mind,” McCrary said. “As a board member and being a Diné woman, I have tried my best to bring Native authors such as Darcie, Kinsale and Taté to read at NABF. With this, I think the Native community will feel seen and heard through a book festival, and I hope it gives some young Native inspiration to become a writer and reader.”

Overall, the festival has something to offer to everyone in the community, which is their goal year after year, Lenhart explained. He encourages everyone to attend at least one event at the festival and craft their experience to their interests.

“We want to make it clear that our events are for everyone,” Lenhart said. “Storytelling is a hardwired, biological part of the human experience. Everyone is encouraged to come, including casual readers, novice writers, artists across disciplines and those who are just looking for something fun to do this weekend.”

Merryman shared Lenhart’s sentiments and said she looks forward to seeing the various artistic talents that this festival will undoubtedly bring to light.

“Our community is filled with such bright, artistic people from so many different mediums,” Merryman said. “And I hope the Northern Arizona Book Festival provides a venue for them to encounter each other in a way they haven't before.”