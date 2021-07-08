In pursuit of the verdant: Horton Creek near Payson offers a lush gem on the map

My wife Jane and I first noticed the trees on our start along the Horton Spring Trail for our eight-mile, full-day ramble along the creek. Though the forest featured stands of ponderosa pine much like the woodlands surrounding Flagstaff, the trees and plant life of the rim country made it noticeably different.

Among the ponderosa were scrub oak, manzanita and yucca. The riparian area also fostered spruce near sycamore near maple. Large-girthed alligator juniper appeared on the flanks of the trail and joined other species of juniper and piñon.

We observed the wild array of this forest before we even took a break at the creek and its immediate environs — the main attraction. The first half-mile of our late-spring hike followed the dry creek bed. But shortly beyond a fence line the flow of the spring waters appeared. We kept our pace and followed the trail as it curved away from the creek 0— only to return to it 30 minutes later to find it fuller. We found a section of pools and cascades for the perfect snack break.

As we moved into the second half of the hike up, our children and dogs struggled with the climb and switchbacks. The coolness and the breeze, joined with the tree shade, helped us along as we neared the top of our elevation gain. When we reached Horton Spring, we found the icy waters on our feet a wonderfully jarring sensation.