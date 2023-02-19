Some of the most stunning shows of nature happen among the deciduous trees in the forest: From the moment in spring when bare limbs — boom! — explode with growth to the high drama of autumn color to the moody and introspective sight of gnarly skeletons in winter. For us, these scenes look like poetry in motion. For a tree, they’re simply part of its life cycle.

From boom to bust

The show starts at a precise time, when the weather warms with longer spans of daylight in the spring. What looks, to us, like an all-of-a-sudden event, when leaf buds pop, is practically just that. The timing is so exact that all the species of trees in a particular area open their leaves within a matter of hours of those in their community.

As soon as the tree leaves unfold, each leaf begins supplying nutrition to the tree. The process, called photosynthesis, combines the energy of the sun with carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air and water from the soil to produce sugar that feeds the tree and oxygen that supports living creatures. The whole process takes place in molecules of green pigment. The sunlight gluttons, called chlorophyll, thrive during long summer days.

In order to take in CO2, the tree must open the pores (called stomata) on its leaves. When it does, water dissipates from its leaves. This process, called transpiration, creates a pressurized reaction that pulls water from the ground through the tree’s roots. Sap moves the water upward through cells called xylem and carries sugar from the leaves downward in cells called phloem. The tree’s stress hormone, abscisic acid, orchestrates the action of the stomata to slow or speed up growth. This comes in handy during droughts and heat waves.

The hum of this well-oiled machinery must come to a grinding halt in order for the tree to prepare for winter. Just like the rest of the forest folk, the tree starts prepping long before the temperatures dive.

Turning sap into syrup

The beginning of tree hibernation, technically called dormancy, starts during those first crisp nights of late summer when the days start to shorten. Less sunshine and cooler nights slow the production of chlorophyll, which triggers the abscisic acid to throw a monkey wrench into the machinery by closing the tree’s stomata.

Without the input of CO2, photosynthesis ceases. The tree then barricades further flow of sugar from its leaves by generating cork cells where each leaf stalk joins a branch. This also puts a stop to incoming nutrition and water to the leaves. With chlorophyll on the wane, pigments of carotenes and xanthophylls, which reside in the leaf all year, start to show their yellow color. If enough sugar exists in the leaf once the cork cells form, bright fall days and cool nights cause a chemical process that creates anthocyanins that color leaves red and purple. To us, this creates a fabulous show of fall color. For our tree, it’s the beginning of dormancy.

Offloading the leaves puts an end to transpiration. The process is no longer needed because once the ground freezes, that’s the end of the tree’s water source. Now the tree must depend on its bark, comprised of dead cells, to insulate its innards and snowpack and leaf mulch to provide insulation for its roots. The tree’s next chore is to make sure its sap doesn’t freeze.

If the tree doesn’t have time to acclimate and its sap freezes, the ice crystals will damage the sap cells, the contents will expand and the bark on the tree will crack. Also if the sap freezes, gasses form in the ice. Once springtime temperature rises and it’s time for the xylem to move the water and nutrients up the tree, these gasses form bubbles that interfere with the upward motion.

To avoid this, the tree produces proteins that lodge between cells where ice can safely form. As these proteins freeze, the ice draws water from the cells and turns the sap into a sugary sludge. If the tree is of the Acer clan (boxelder or maple), this desiccated sap can get tapped for syrup.

The promise of spring

From this point forward the tree chills out, literally. The tree will not exit dormancy for a period of time called chill hours. No matter how much the temperature fluctuates — including brushes with a string of unseasonably mild days — the tree won’t end dormancy until the chill-hour timeframe is met. Without the chill-hour stronghold, a tree would waste precious reserves of food and energy to nurture buds before temperatures stabilize.

The time — precise as usual — depends on the length of daylight. Once the days lengthen, abscisic acid kicks in to nudge the tree awake. Cellular communication gets restored, the growth process begins and — Boom! — the leaves open and the tree’s life cycle starts all over again.

But where did the buds come from? During the summertime, photosynthesis not only supplied the tree’s immediate needs but those of its future. By the end of summer, the tree will have created buds right next to existing leaves. These buds, which often go unnoticed, remain dormant through the shiver of winter. For the tree, they are the start-up leaves that produce energy to get the photosynthesis ball rolling. For us, they are the returning promise of spring.