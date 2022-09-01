Weed woes?: Common wild plants in Flagstaff also serve as nutritional powerhouses

Abundant rains have brought lush growth to Flagstaff’s trail systems and people’s yards. Before ruthlessly evicting every weed from your garden beds though, perhaps consider that they can be so much more than just a nuisance. Foraging for wild food is a fun way to connect with nature and add nutrients to your diet. This list just barely scratches the surface of what is available for the taking right outside your front door, but hopefully it encourages more people to learn about the many uses of common weeds.

It’s important to always harvest from abundance and leave enough plant matter for the critters to appreciate and avoid gathering plants where they may have been exposed to pesticides and other chemicals or car exhaust.

Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale)

Everyone should be familiar with dandelions and be able to recognize them in their various growth stages, but always make 100% sure you know what a plant is before consuming. The humble dandelion is antioxidant-rich and full of nutrients from root to flower.

In its pre-flowering stage, before it directs its energy toward creating those buttercup yellow flowers, the roots can be dug up and processed into a tea. Wash the dirt thoroughly from the roots before chopping them into smaller pieces and then spread them in a single layer on a baking sheet, roasting at 350° Fahrenheit for 10-20 minutes, stirring halfway or until fully dried and fragrant. Steeped in simmering water on the stovetop for about 10 minutes with roasted chicory root and a cinnamon stick, it is a delicious replacement for coffee.

The bitter leaves can also be used sparingly in a salad, on top of a pizza or wherever one would use other bitter greens such as arugula. Dandelion greens are an excellent source of vitamins A, C and K as well as folate, calcium and potassium, but if the flavor isn’t your thing, you can also chop the leaves and add them to a vinegar to create an infusion. Allow the nutrients to be absorbed for about two weeks and then strain the plant matter out. The result is an anti-inflammatory vinegar that can be used in a simple homemade salad dressing by mixing equal parts olive oil, a clove or two of garlic, salt and pepper to taste and any other spices of your choice. Toss a few dandelion flowers in your salad for color and additional health benefits.

Purslane (Portulaca oleracea)

While the name may be unfamiliar, you’ve likely seen this plant before. Purslane has a reddish stem that grows outward to create ground cover in disturbed soil along trails, in the cracks of sidewalks or even in your garden. It is one of the most nutrient-dense foods known, as it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and also contains vitamins A and C, manganese, magnesium, potassium, iron and calcium.

The succulent-like leaves can be eaten plain, chopped into a fresh pesto, added to salads, sandwiches or tacos, and even pickled. They have an enjoyable bite to them and are slightly tart with an almost lemony flavor. They are considered a delicacy and can be purchased from growers at the farmers market, but foraging them yourself is just as easy if you have the time and knowledge.

A very important fact to note is that common purslane does have a toxic lookalike. Spurge (of which there are several varieties) also has a reddish stem and grows as groundcover wherever it can. However, it lacks the distinct thickness of purslane leaves and its thin stems secrete a milky sap when broken, which can cause irritation to the skin. Close inspection will help new foragers tell these two plants apart but this can’t be said enough – never eat a wild plant or mushroom that you cannot identify with 100% confidence.

London rocket (Sisymbrium irio)

The invasive London rocket is a member of the Brassicaceae (mustard) family, in good company with supermarket classics like broccoli, kale and turnips. Plants in this family can be characterized by their four-petal flowers that grow in the shape of a cross. London rockets are a pale yellow, and the plant can grow up to three feet high in disturbed soil along shaded areas near water.

Its jagged alternating leaves have a spicy brown mustard flavor and can be used fresh in sandwiches, salads or anywhere you desire that sharpness such as a pesto when blended with garlic, olive oil, walnuts and sea salt. Many of the plants found this time of year will have begun to seed, but some healthy leaves may still be found for the next week or so if you look carefully, just keep in mind that they will be more bitter than the young leaves that are present before the plant flowers. London rocket greens contain vitamin C, calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron and zinc.

Flowers can also be gathered for an easy and beautiful addition to meals, but the edible seeds require some processing. An online search can help guide you in the process of collecting the dried pods and winnowing the seeds, which can then be ground into a meal and used in a variety of recipes. Your creativity and desire to learn are the limit when it comes to foraging and eating wild foods.

Recommended reading for further exploration and a more in-depth guide to identify edible wild plants: "Edible Wild Plants: Wild Foods from Dirt to Plate" by John Kallas, PhD