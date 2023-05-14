About 21 years ago, Geoff Cross, a Northern Arizona University student, and Anthony Quintile, a bike shop manager, got together to create a bike-to-work week to engage the Flagstaff community in bicyclist advocacy. From there, the group grew and eventually became the nonprofit Flagstaff Biking Organization (FBO) which is celebrating its 20th year this month.

“It's really cool that Flagstaff has sustained an organization like ours for so long.” said Quintile who is now an FBO Board Member. “It really speaks to the importance of bicycling in the culture of Flagstaff. That we’ve been able to have that longevity and not fallen into irrelevance because nobody cares. It must be a big deal bicycling here because we’ve remained relevant for so long.”

FBO is celebrating their 20th year with raffles, prizes, and biking activities scheduled throughout the month. This year’s Bike Month began with the Kick Off Ride on May 1st at City Hall, and the 2023 Heritage Square Brick Honoree for contributions to bicycling in Flagstaff was awarded to “Cosmic” Ray Brutti who was a lifelong biking activist and mountain bike pioneer. From there, the fun really begins.

“We have brought back most of our annual events, post-COVID restrictions and added an additional Kidical Mass Ride and ice cream social,” Quintile said about this year’s Bike Month. “May is our big push to encourage new and veteran cyclists to think about summer riding and recreation. Getting more of the community curious and interested about riding bikes, parking the car more often and educating riders on safe practices while riding their bike. Give cycling a try! Riding your bike provides so many benefits to both the rider and the environment. Also, it’s super fun!”

Some of the events include the return of the Biking Challenge where riders can win raffle prizes donated by local businesses. All a participant needs to do in the challenge is log their ride for a chance to win. It doesn’t matter if it’s recreational or a part of the rider’s regular commute.

Another month-long event will be Bike Bingo hosted by the Flagstaff Public Library. Completing library and bike-related activities fills in squares on the card which must be returned to the Downtown Library by 8 p.m. on May 31 to be entered into the raffle.

Every Tuesday for Bike Month, local restaurants are offering special deals to people who ride to dine-in or pick up. On the 17th, the ever-popular Bike to Breakfast will return, offering riders coffee, burritos, bagels and more. A map of participating establishments can be found on the FBO website.

Bike Month is open to all ages, but on the 16th, kids will receive their own challenge with Bike to School. At the end of Bike to School, a Kidical Mass Ride and Ice Cream Social will be held for participants. At 4 p.m., participants on the west side will meet at Sechrist Elementary School, and east side riders will meet at Thomas Elementary School for a ride along the Flagstaff Urban Trail System with a Flagstaff Police Department escort. The Ice Cream Social awaits all young riders at the end of their routes.

The penultimate event of Bike Month will be the Bike Bazaar, Bike and Gear Swap and Bike Parade on the 21st of the month at Heritage Square at 9 a.m. The event will have demonstrations from Mountain Line employees on how to properly mount bikes to the bus rack and exhibits promoting commuter safety and local bike/trail programs from the Flagstaff Trails Initiative, Metroplan, Flagstaff Ranger District and other organizations. The Bike Parade will begin at 11 a.m.

Bike Month will conclude with a discussion on how to make Flagstaff more bikeable and walkable for the community at the Downtown Library Community Room on June 1st at 5:30 p.m. FBO board member and longtime bike activist Adam Shimoni will lead the discussion. At its core, FBO is committed to its mission statement of “promoting bicycling as a safe and attractive means of transportation and recreation in Northern Arizona.”

“There is so much past and ongoing to discuss,” Quintile wrote. “We have been advocating for years that the City and other agencies treat bicycling with equitable concern. Flagstaff has a way to go to catch up to other similar-sized communities in the way of facilities that protect and encourage bicyclists and pedestrians. But much has been done, and a lot is in the pipeline, towards that end… Flagstaff Biking Organization is engaging the City and County to advocate for more bike infrastructure. Also, getting folks out to learn about and help maintain our trails.”

This year's Bike Month is sponsored by Cambium Wealth and Legacy Strategies, Dark Sky Brewing, Flagstaff Emergency Physicians and PROOF - Physical Therapy Performance. For more information about FBO and their mission as well as their calendar of events can be found on their website at flagstaffbiking.org.