Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When it comes to floral adoration, the penstemon clan rates right up there with orchids and roses. The 272 to 300 species (depending on the source) make the genus the largest in the U.S. with species appearing in each state. About 90 percent appear in the Western states. Utah leads with 76 species and Arizona has about 50.

Botanists specialize in them, arboretums hold festivals in their honor and they even have their own club. The American Penstemon Society can tell you everything you wanted to know about penstemons, including all kinds of information self-professed penstemaniacs might find interesting.

Penstemon peculiarities

The penstemon, which belongs to the Plantaginaceae (or Plantain) family, probably first showed its floral face on planet Earth in the Rocky Mountains. Most penstemons come in shades of blue and purple; a couple dozen blush red and a handful show glamorous pinks or an exceptional white, yellow or burgundy color. A Flagstaff outlier, Whipple’s penstemon, wears the latter.

Penstemons prefer disturbed areas, as they need light for their seeds to germinate and good drainage. Colonies often appear along sundrenched roads and trail sides. Whipple’s penstemon, however, tolerates shade and grows in mixed conifer forests.

Penstemons, like every other flower, are designed to please their pollinators. Their blossoms have two upper lobed-petals and three lower ones in just the right color, size and position to fit their pollinators’ preferences.

For instance, the handful of red numbers have narrow tubes tailored to accommodate hummingbirds, which are highly attracted to the color red; and their lower petals generally retract to guarantee that pollinators that can’t hover will never sip from their cup. The inflated light pink Palmer’s penstemon, on the other hand, accommodates bumblebees with landing-pad-like lower petals.

Is that a pentstemon or penstemon?

If you look inside a penstemon, you can understand how the flower got its name if you refer to the Greek spelling, pentstemon, occasionally used. The Greek name refers to the penstemon’s five (pénte) stamens (stemon, or thread).

But wait—one of the stamens has no pollen. So there are actually only four stamens and one that looks like a stamen. The oddball is technically called a staminode. This sterile stamen usually has a line of hairs on it, which gives the family the nickname of beardtongue. The correct spelling of the name, penstemon, combines Latin and Greek: Latin paene, or almost, and Greek stemon, which describes the staminode as almost a stamen.

Traffic control

Since nature has a way of eliminating anything superfluous, especially when it does not lend a hand with the continuation of the species, this raises the question of how this sterile stamen managed to prevail. The short answer is it gets in the way of a quickie pollination experience.

The staminode’s placement in the penstemon causes the pollinator to spend more time getting to the nectary as it negotiates the impediment. The strategically placed staminode causes the pollinator to have more contact with the stigma to deposit more pollen as well as with the anthers, which means it leaves with more pollen.

Besides also giving the pollinator a foothold, the hairs on the staminode prevent precious pollen from falling out of the flower. And some staminodes actually coax hovering pollinators into the correct position for maximum contact with anthers. In other words, the staminode directs pollinator traffic.

Path to penstemania

The staminode for each species has specific characteristics to enhance the chances of pollination with every visitor. The shoulder-high Palmer’s penstemon makes an easy target for a variety of bees. The staminode has a cover of bright yellow hairs—bees gravitate to the colors purple, blue and yellow—and sits like a welcome mat right where bees enter the blossom. As a further enticement the flower, unlike the rest of the penstemon family, exudes an appealing fragrance to bees.

The scarlet bugler (P. barbatus), nicknamed for its showy color, frequents pinyon, ponderosa and spruce forests. The flowers, slender and downward-angled, are designed to accommodate little more than a hummingbird’s beak. The hairless staminode, placed to nudge the pollinator into the most propitious angle for pollination, allows pollen to drop right onto the hovering hummers.

Whipple’s penstemon (P. whippleanus), which grows on the upper reaches of the San Francisco Peaks and Kendrick Mountain, has hairs growing just about everywhere but its staminode. Generally, the hairs protect the plant from cold spells.

Instead of a bearded tongue, tufts of hair line the lip of each flower and become a collection center for pollen that drops from visiting pollinators. The penstemon’s hairy stems prevent insects from approaching its typically wine-colored flowers that cluster at the top. Most penstemons have flowers that sprout along the stem of the plant in what’s called an elongated cluster.

If finding these penstemons doesn’t spark a bit of penstemania in you, the Sunset Crater penstemon (P. clutei) surely will. This pretty pink penstemon only grows in the San Francisco Volcanic Field, especially Sunset Crater. The penstemon has bee-magnet yellow hairs on the staminode and prominent pink nectar lines that guide pollinators to its nectary. If you do find a Sunset Crater penstemon, you may consider yourself a true penstemaniac, if even by default, as only a few dozen of these penstemons are said to exist.