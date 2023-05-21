During the summer months, Flagstaff is a highly sought-out destination because of its beautiful weather. Those who reside in the desert of the valley often make the trek up to Flagstaff to escape the heat, those who live in other states come from far across the US to see its beauty and those who are lucky enough to live here get to experience it firsthand. This summer, if you’re looking for a unique experience to try, whether you’re coming from far away or live nearby, Kayak the Colorado is a kayak rental and stand up paddleboard outfitter that services Horseshoe Bend.

Brady Black, owner of Kayak the Colorado, started the company because the need for kayak, canoe and other watercraft rentals began to grow. He would often make trips to bring rentals with him, until he realized a business was needed. Kayak the Colorado offers a backhaul taxi service that brings guests from the dock at Lee's Ferry, upriver above Horseshoe Bend towards the dam where they can paddle the day back down. This service allows beginners and experts alike to experience Horseshoe Bend.

“They can be beginners,” Black said. “The water is flat and it's only about three miles an hour. For beginners, the inflatable kayaks are very stable. They cannot be capsized, so they make it very safe. We instruct people that they should always wear their life vests on a body of water, no matter how good of a swimmer they are. Then also, as you come down, you can be as close to the shore as you feel comfortable. It’s always safe on shore.”

Kayak the Colorado offers a diverse list of watercraft rentals such as sit-in kayaks, tandem kayaks, 15-foot canoes, inflatable tandems, paddleboats, oar rigs, stand up paddle boards and motor boats. Within this list is something for every skill level – something for every type of adventurer wanting to take on Horseshoe Bend. They also have an extremely detailed FAQ section on their website, for anyone feeling confused or for anyone who has questions.

While it is possible to kayak on your own accord, renting and utilizing taxi services from Kayak the Colorado adds another layer of knowledge and safety. Behind Kayak the Colorado is a team of captains who have all of the answers to guests’ questions.

“Our captains are very knowledgeable about the area, the water and the weather,” Black said. “We keep a close eye on the weather because time to time, storms may come through. We have the most diverse watercraft for people because you have paddlers, canoers, stand-up paddle board enthusiasts. We carry the most diverse watercraft in the area.”

Black and his team encourage everyone to try kayaking at least once, but if they are new, he said it is very important to instill the need for the “Leave No Trace” principles in beginners. The “Leave No Trace” principles are widely known among outdoor explorers and have become a rule book and manifesto – a way to keep the beauty beautiful, a way to keep the outdoors as close to nature, leaving nothing but footprints behind.

“For clients that might come here, always be a steward of the canyon,” Black said. “Employ the leave no trace principles. Pack it in and pack it out. If you see micro-trash that someone may have accidentally dropped, pick it up and help keep the canyon as pristine as it is. People do a really good job taking care of the canyon and looking out for trash or destruction. It takes a village. Some inexperienced folks through the years have done some damage where they didn’t realize that we leave only footprints. Everyone has to learn for the first time. So if you see anything, let people know and then they’ll get it.”

To check availability and to get a head start on your kayak adventure, head over to the Kayak the Colorado website. Booking through the summer months has already begun.