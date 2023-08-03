When people asked young Amelia Blake what she wanted to be when she grew up, she would always say a farmer. Now, running a viable plant nursery business in Flagstaff, Blake can honestly say that she is living out her childhood dream.

Lily of the Field nursery focuses on growing native, heirloom and arid adapted plants that are suited to Flagstaff’s high elevation and low water environment. Blake and her partner, Robin, started the business in February of 2020 after noticing a gap in the market for nursery-grown plants that were particularly suited to local conditions. Although it was a challenging time to start a business with pandemic-related lockdowns and shut downs to come, Lily of the Field was able to partner with another farmer’s market vendor to earn just enough to make it successfully through the first year. Now at four years old, Blake says Lily of the Field is finally starting to get some traction.

Predisposed to Plant Cultivation

Blake comes from a long line of plant growers. On her father’s side, the generations before her farmed in Kansas during the Dust Bowl and owned a ranch in Camp Verde. Her father eventually moved to Flagstaff where he became head of the NAU Research Greenhouse. When Blake was growing up, she would often accompany her dad to work and help care for the plants while learning the same information he was teaching to his graduate students. Blake is pretty sure plant care is in her DNA. She explained, “If your family has been doing the same thing for many generations, it probably means that they have some sort of genetic predisposition to enjoy growing plants or else they probably would have gone and done something else at some point.”

Having no interest in doing something else, Blake followed up her practical experience with a BS in Plant Sciences from the University of Arizona. She returned to Flagstaff and managed the nursery for Native Plant and Seed until that component of the business shut down. Blake’s experience working for another native plant-focused nursery gave her insight into what plants customers liked, and she was able to apply that knowledge to her own business. “You know, people like things that they’re relatively familiar with,” she explained, “and I can sometimes just grow, like, the native version of those things.” In addition to native plants that tend to be popular among average gardeners, Blake likes to grow varieties that she said, “nobody has ever heard of” in order to cater specifically to a smaller group she described as being “super nerdy about plants.”

Regardless of whether she’s growing for the “plant nerd” or the more typical gardener, Blake tries to stock plant varieties that serve functions beyond just aesthetics. Her motto is that if she can’t eat it or use it in some way, it probably doesn’t warrant the extra water required to grow it. “I mean flowers are great,” Blake conceded, “but it’s like there are fields of flowers out in the forest… I don’t need to do that here.” She also points out that most plants that are edible or medicinal are also attractive, so one doesn’t necessarily need to choose between function and pretty flowers.

A Particular Set of Skills

When Blake talks about the challenges of growing in Flagstaff, the list seems to get ever-longer, including items ranging from soil quality to lack of water to difficult weather (like wind, hail and sporadic freezes). However, as she perceives it, the challenges also become a benefit. “If you can grow things here, you can grow things anywhere,” Blake explained. “If you can really cultivate that skill here, you can take it to pretty much any climate, and you have a decent understanding of how to mitigate the challenges in those places.”

Blake doesn’t have plans to take her skills to a new place anytime soon, though. Her father-in-law, who lives in Cambodia, has been campaigning to get the family to move there. He tells Blake she will love it because, “everything grows so easily,” but for her there is no appeal in that. She said, “Nobody needs me there. It’s like you drop a seed, and you have food. There is no demand for my skills in that place.”

Although Blake is in the business of helping people develop gardens that are set up to thrive in difficult conditions, she tends to view her role from a non-anthropocentric lens. She says that her favorite part of what she does is knowing that when she is gone, some of the plants she has grown and sold could live on for thousands of years (or at least their progeny could). Blake uses oak trees as an example: “In its lifetime, if [an oak tree] produces a few successful offspring, it’s done really well. In one year, I can grow significantly more oak trees from that one oak tree than it could possibly do on its own,” she said. “You can’t feel bad” about assisting in something like that.

Blake is also lending her expertise to the non-profit Tolani Lake Enterprises to help preserve lines of culturally important fruit trees in the Navajo Nation. When the U.S. Army forced the Diné people from their homelands in the 1860s, its soldiers destroyed livestock, water sources and orchards of peach trees that the people had cultivated to suit the local environment. Today, motivation to return to providing their own food and cultivating their own lands is growing among the Diné. Fortunately, some pockets of fruit trees survived the destruction, and it is from that seed that Blake is now using her skills to propagate trees for orchard restoration.

Growing a Business and a Market

Over the last four years, Blake has been able to grow Lily of the Field from a business that could barely cover expenses for getting to and from the farmer’s markets to one that allows her and her partner to make a modest living, raise their own children, and contribute meaningfully to their community. As a business without a storefront, Lily of the Field’s growth has come almost entirely through participating in markets and plant sales. Perhaps most significant among them, is the “Gardener’s Market” at Pine Forest Charter School that Blake was responsible for organizing. Blake had previously been selling plants at Pine Forest in the spring, but with little in the way of advertising or clear signage. In 2023, she decided it would be more efficient to establish a “proper” market, so she invited some other plant sellers to join her and put the word out through social media. To her surprise, the market was a success and it showed clearly in her sales.

According to Blake, the success of the Gardener’s Market comes from having the right product in the right place. To her, the east side of town has more of a do-it-yourself culture that lends itself to gardening. Additionally, she notes that a different clientele visits the Gardener’s Market as compared with the Flagstaff Community Market—one seeking out plants rather than food or crafts. For her, the two markets are not competitors since the Gardener’s Market is a small, spring-only offering focused entirely on selling plants. She hopes in future years to see more plant sellers offering a greater diversity of options, thus making the market an even better place for locals to source their garden starts. In turn, she expects to see increased success not only for her own business, but for all of the local plant-growers who participate.