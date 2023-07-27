Weeds on your own property are a nuisance. Weeds out in nature are not only annoying but can also cause massive issues for native plants and the surrounding natural wildlife.

The City of Flagstaff Open Space Program is responsible for managing over 3,000 acres of legally-designated open space properties, including Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Observatory Mesa Natural Area and McMillan Mesa Natural Area. Among the duties of Sylvia Struss, Open Space Coordinator, and the rest of the team is to make sure that biodiversity is protected and that invasive weeds are taken care of.

“When you leave the land alone, people will do whatever they want,” Struss said. “Then, the invasive weeds come in. If nobody checks them, they take over. Then, we have no more biodiversity left. So, that’s what we do. We go out there and kind of keep an eye on what’s going on. We do a lot of trail work as well, like fixing trails that have been damaged by flooding and restoring unauthorized trails – so renaturalizing them.”

When it comes to invasive weeds, there are three common ways that they are treated. First, chemical treatments are reserved for large groupings of weeds. This method involves chemicals being sprayed on specific plants around the area in order to kill them off. Another method is biological control. Struss said this method isn’t used very often, but it introduces a natural fix to the problem, such as introducing a certain bug that eats or kills off the weeds. The last method, the most common for small problems, is manually pulling the weeds. This is effective and necessary, which is why Flagstaff Open Space hosts weed pulls often around the community.

“When I first started this work, I saw people that were really into weeds, and I thought they were freaks,” Struss said. “But now, I’ve turned into a freak. The more that I learn about it, the more it’s hard to walk right by them. A lot of the weeds are spread by both roots and by seeds, which is one of the things that makes them super invasive. They can take over a whole area and then there’s no more biodiversity. They end up using all of the nutrients and water from the native plants that are trying to grow. Some of the invasive plants also put out a toxin that kills native plants around it.”

There are also other problems linked to invasive weeds. When invasive weeds kill off native plants, Struss said they are also cutting off the food supply for Flagstaff’s wildlife. Invasive weeds are also wildfire hazards, which is especially prevalent during the summer months.

“One of the biggest problems is that wildlife does not eat invasive plants,” Struss said. “They want the native plants. So, if we let a whole area get invaded by invasive plants, then the wildlife has nothing to eat. They can also be a wildfire risk as well. If you’ve lived in the southwest, you know. You have this really great rain but then everything grows and then dries out and becomes fire kindling.”

Flagstaff Open Space hosts a weed pull several times a month, most often at Picture Canyon. The Rio de Flag flows through Picture Canyon, which Struss said may be the reason so many invasive weeds appear in the area. When there are invasive seeds upstream, they are brought into the canyon, meaning their team must keep an eye on that location particularly more than the others. Struss encourages community members interested in learning more to come to offer a helping hand at the pull events. There are two Picture Canyon weed pulls in August, which can be found on Flagstaff 365.

“Anybody can come help,” Struss said. “I lead the weed pulls and my goal is to have fun so people want to come back and do them again. I approach it like we’re going on a weed hunt. We wander around. We use the knowledge of the people who are there, but then we also use plant apps to identify them. There are plenty of native plants out there, and we don’t want to pull those by mistake. Anybody is welcome to come, and I look at it as a learning experience. Come learn about invasive plants and come help us pull them and have fun in the process; get to know each other and be outside and enjoy the sunshine.”

There are also a few other ways to help out the Open Space team and Flagstaff’s ecosystem. For someone who loves to hike, becoming an Open Space Steward might be a fun and easy way to give back to the land. Open Space stewards are asked to hike through the open spaces and report back any suspicious activity or any concerns.

“Since we have 3,000 acres and only three employees to manage all of that, we rely heavily on volunteers,” Struss said. “To become an Open Space steward, it’s a 5-hour training online and then their job is to go hiking on open space properties. It’s the best volunteer job ever, I think. They have to report back to us anything that they are concerned about. It can be anybody 18 or older. You don’t have to know anything about the properties or what you are doing, we will teach you and we invite the stewards to our events so they can keep learning.”

Open Space does more than just pull weeds, they renaturalize unauthorized paths, educate the community, clean up after messy hikers and even renaturalize scratched-in graffiti on the petroglyphs. For anyone interested in a one-time volunteer event, they offer those too throughout the year.

Beyond clean-up, they also offer community events that intertwine nature and community members. Join them for a Mushroom on the Peaks hike and hunt on Aug. 23, a Sunset Wildlife & Stargazing event on Sept. 23 and more. Keep an eye on their Facebook and website for more future events and to learn more about volunteer opportunities.