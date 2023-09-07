Peggy Pollak finds joy in plants. Whether it’s unexpectedly finding apples growing on her trees in a year during which she didn’t think any would fruit, the tactile enjoyment of running her hands through a bowl full of dried beans as she shells them or the anticipation of finding out whether the ginger or turmeric she planted in her greenhouse will survive outside its normal climate range, Pollak’s life is enriched by little moments with her plants. All the beans she grows have back stories that she will excitedly recount to interested visitors. She even crafts and sells silver jewelry with designs based on the parts of specific plants that she finds interesting or beautiful.

A Calling to Grow Food

“Plants are my life,” confided Pollak, who spent 20 years as a botanist and professor of biology at NAU. Now retired, her plant growing efforts are directed to Tree A’Lolly Farm, which she says is not a business or a hobby but a calling. Pollak sells her produce at the Flagstaff Community Market not to make a profit but to cover the expenses associated with growing food, an activity that she says she would do no matter what. “I’m real proud of being able to just feed a bunch of people,” she said. “They can eat well and know that it’s healthy, and there’s a very low carbon footprint and all of that.”

The Road to Flagstaff

Hailing from the Northeast, Pollak always wanted to live in the West. She eventually made her way to Tucson and, after a few misadventures there, relocated to Flagstaff. Pollak decided to attend NAU in pursuit of a career that would allow her to work with plants every day: landscape architecture. It took only one botany class for her to get swept down a completely different path. “I took that botany class, and then, after that, I was just gone,” said Pollak. After switching out of the landscape architecture program and into botany, she began working for her major professor who encouraged her to get a Master’s degree and then a PhD. She got a job at NAU, married another NAU professor and kept doing what came naturally to her.

Pollak and her husband, Linn Montgomery, purchased a five acre property east of Flagstaff in 1989 and over the years, added more and more garden space around their house. Today, she is actively cultivating a third of an acre between the garden beds and greenhouses. Looking back, Pollak can hardly remember how she managed to teach a full load and take care of so much garden space, even though she did it successfully for many years.

Passing the Torch

After about ten years of selling at the local farmer’s market, Pollak is ready to step back from that part of her endeavor. “Going to the market is kind of fun and it’s kind of awful,” she admitted. Between intensive market prep on Saturday and early morning set up on Sunday, weekly market participation can be extremely draining. Pollak’s hope is that her son, Cooper Montgomery, who has been getting more involved with Tree A’Lolly over the past several years, will soon take on the bulk of the market responsibilities, allowing her to focus on the fun part—socializing with her market-going friends.

In the future, Pollak sees her role shifting to more of an advisory one. “If Cooper took over responsibility for [the market],” she explained, “then I could just be here and grow and give advice—asked for or not…” Montgomery’s vision for the future of Tree A’Lolly Farm (as Pollak describes it) includes more greenhouse space to make shoulder-season growing more consistent and reliable with enough income to support himself without needing to rely on outside work and a small community of friends and fellow workers who would help make the farm a success.

Growing Food in Flagstaff

According to Pollak, “Flagstaff is a horrible place to grow.” She says if she had the whole country to choose from for growing conditions alone, Flagstaff would probably be the last place she would choose (other than Phoenix) because “the environment is not hospitable for plants.” Among the challenges that have been the most difficult for her are a short growing season, a lack of water and pests—particularly whichever small animals took out a section of her bean crop this year. She continues to experiment with using different types of row covers to deter pests like grasshoppers from munching on her crops. Pollak does concede, though, that growing in such a difficult place makes every small success that much more rewarding.

Fortunately, Flagstaff’s local food culture does not make the challenges list. Pollak truly appreciates the “great” community of local market shoppers. Apart from being supportive of organics, bringing their own bags and forgiving minor cosmetic damage to the produce, Pollak notes that Flagstaff’s market goers take a broad view of the benefits of local food. She said, “They’re very progressive in their thought process. They’re very into food, and I don’t think it’s just for their own health. I think it’s for the environment, and I think that’s really advanced, forward thinking.”

Market participation has also given Pollak the opportunity to make connections and build partnerships with others in Flagstaff. For example, in one of her early years selling at the market, Pollak shared a booth with Rylan Morton-Starner of Forestdale Farm. That relationship led to an opportunity, years later, for Pollak to pass her surplus radish crop to Forestdale for inclusion in their CSA that year. This type of mutual support is typical in Flagstaff, according to Pollak. She attributes it mainly to the local growing community being so small due to the area’s inherent challenges.

The Most Important Lesson

When asked about the most important lesson she has learned, Pollak’s answer is a single word: “patience.” It takes patience to wait for a plant to grow to maturity, for a crop to recover from a damaging event like this year’s late-season frost or for another spring to come around so she can get back out in her garden. For Pollak, the wait is worth it when she finally gets to return to the “zen experience” of sitting and working in the garden.