Simply living in Flagstaff means that nature is around every corner. Hiking, fishing, swimming, mountain biking and kayaking are just a few ways that you can embrace the outdoors. But how often do you give back to the environment? This fall, there are many opportunities to volunteer your time to keep Flagstaff pristine, so you’re doing more than just leaving no trace.

“Leave No Trace” is a code of ethics that encourages outdoor explorers to clean up after themselves in attempts to minimize their negative impacts on nature. Leave No Trace has seven core principles: plan ahead and prepare, travel and camp on durable surfaces, dispose of waste properly, leave what you find, minimize campfire impacts, respect wildlife and be considerate to others. While it is important for hikers, campers and overlanders of all sorts to follow these principles, there is always more than can be done. Give back to nature with one of these fall volunteer cleanups.

Volunteer Trail Day with Flagstaff Biking

In collaboration with Coconino Trail Riders, Coconino Horsemen‘s Alliance and Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association, Flagstaff Biking Organization is hosting its annual volunteer trail day on Sept. 9. To participate, RSVP online and meet at Fort Valley Trail Head at FR 164B at 8:30 a.m. This event is being sponsored by Fratelli Pizza, Nackard Pepsi and Kickstand Kafé to provide attendees with lunch, drinks and coffee. Learn more on the Flagstaff Biking Organization website.

Invasive Weed Pull at Picture Canyon with Flagstaff Open Space

Flagstaff Open Space is a program that manages 3,000 acres of open space properties. In order to keep natural biodiversity and to keep an eye on the land, they host frequent weed pulls. These weed-pull events were designed to teach volunteers about invasive weed species, how to identify them and how to administer natural biodiversity. Led by Sylvia Struss, Open Space Coordinator, the event's goal is not only to provide a helping hand to Picture Canyon but also to have fun. Learn more on the Open Space website.

Helping Flagstaff Forests Volunteer Event with Grand Canyon Trust

On Oct. 14, Grand Canyon Trust is hosting an event where volunteers can help move rocks and branches, build barriers and clean up campsites. The U.S. Forest Service is continually building new trails, rerouting eroded trails and closing and restoring others in order to meet growing recreational demands and to protect natural services. To help keep up with these plans, Grand Canyon Trust has volunteer days in which they work alongside the agency, restore closed areas as specified in its trail plan to help wildlife, soil and water quality recover and to improve the fire resilience of Flagstaff’s forests. To learn more, go to the Grand Canyon Trust website.

These are just a few ways that you can volunteer to keep Flagstaff clean and its forests and wildlife abundant. When enjoying the outdoors on your own time, you can still lend a helping hand. Always pick up after yourself, leave no trace behind and pick up trash, even if it isn’t your own. Flagstaff can work together to keep nature preserved so we can all enjoy it.