When Flagstaff residents want to build edible gardens but don’t know where to start, they turn to Tina Gustafson. Gustafson’s business, Elevated Gardening, is only two years old, but in that time she has helped 40 clients pursue their food-growing aspirations through consultations, coaching and garden maintenance.

It’s no surprise that Elevated Gardening has taken off given its owner’s infectious enthusiasm for what she does. After arriving in Flagstaff, Gustafson asked herself what kind of work she would do if it could be anything, and the answer came easily to her: “Help people grow food. Set up gardens everywhere!” Garden consulting was the perfect way for her to live that lifestyle.

Gustafson’s passion about food and seed sovereignty shows in the ways she helps build the local food community in Flagstaff. Leading workshops about growing food, selling seeds that are acclimated to local conditions, co-sponsoring the “Northern Arizona Grown Booth” with Flagstaff Foodlink at the Flagstaff Community Market, and providing tips on her own social media channels as well as the Instagram account for the Master Gardener program are just a few ways she helps the local community of growers and aspiring growers become better.

The consultation business itself provides more targeted attention to individuals who need guidance about growing in the specific conditions of their site. A typical Elevated Gardening consultation includes an hour-long visit to the client’s space and a conversation. “They show me around, tell me what they like to eat,” Gustafson says, “and then we focus on what [they] can actually grow in [their] space with [their] sun and [their] soil and [their] set up.”

After the consultation, Gustafson provides a customized document of around 10 pages that reviews what she and her client discussed and includes instructions and tips for how to plant and care for each item they’ve talked about. In some cases, the relationship is extended even further and Gustafson is commissioned to create a garden design for the client as well.

A History with Garden-Supported Food Communities

When thinking about the experiences that led her to create Elevated Gardening, Gustafson explains, “I never really had a linear path, but when [I] look back, [I] can see how it connected.”

Born and raised in New Mexico, Gustafson became familiar early on with the conditions inherent in growing in the high desert—things like drought, strong wind, large temperature swings and intense sun. She then moved to Lawrence, Kansas and obtained a Master’s degree in Environmental Studies. After completing her degree, Gustafson worked as an environmental health specialist in Lawrence where she persuaded the health department to allow her to start a garden that could be used to promote healthy eating and provide produce for the “food desert” community, a program that is still thriving today.

Upon relocating to Flagstaff with her husband who had been hired at NAU, Gustafson immediately completed Flagstaff’s Master Gardener training. Having learned through that program what it takes to successfully grow food in Flagstaff’s unique environment, Gustafson was ready to start her own business, and to once again help her community have ready access to locally grown food.

Flagstaff’s Food and Gardening Community

In the beginning, when it came to figuring out the best ways to reach potential clients, Gustafson faced a steep learning curve. She learned early that “Flagstaff is very much a word of mouth town.” For her that meant, doing a lot of getting out and meeting people face to face at the community market and through workshops and other in-person events.

Becoming more entrenched in the local food community has allowed Gustafson to connect with “so many amazing people… who are passionate about wanting to grow their own food.” Among the things she likes most is the enthusiasm of people who are just starting out. “Even if they don’t have the knowledge or the time or whatever, they want to figure it out in some way,” she explains.

Gustafson helps support and expand on the in-person connections she’s made by maintaining an active social media presence. “It’s funny,” she says, “just having a gardening Instagram,” because she often meets people through that platform as “Elevated Gardening” before encountering them in the real world. “When I started doing the farmers markets, they’d be like, ‘Elevated Gardening! I follow your Instagram!’ and I’d be like, ‘I have a name, too!’”

For Gustafson, becoming well-connected has led to multiple opportunities for partnerships such as leading workshops at Warner’s Nursery’s “Root Camp,” expanding her seed operation through use of beds at the Colton Garden, and collaborating with a local landscaping company called Summit Design to create garden designs for clients that integrate both hardscaping and softscaping. These types of collaborations allow her business to grow and help ensure that it has a sustainable future in Flagstaff.

Rewards and Challenges of Growing Locally

“With gardening, there’s always something new to learn,” says Gustafson, explaining what she loves about what she does. “I think just the process of, like, growing something… intrinsically it makes you happy.” For her, the most rewarding things about growing food in the Flagstaff area are the enthusiastic local food movement and “all the really amazing varieties of food” that you can grow here.

The region is not without its challenges, though. Being in a high altitude desert surrounded by wilderness means learning to adjust in order to be successful. Among the area’s challenges Gustafson lists temperature swings (both between seasons and from morning to night); “critters,” including deer, elk, skunks, raccoons and insect pests; wind; intense high altitude sun; access to water; and a soil that is “very deplete of nutrients.”

None of these challenges strike Gustafson as being particularly insurmountable, though. Instead, she recommends learning strategies to protect and provide for plants. Things like season extenders to combat temperature swings, nutrient building soil amendments (like compost or composted manure) to improve soil quality, and fencing to keep out unwanted visitors are all tools that she uses in her own gardening practice.

When it comes to her consulting, Gustafson keeps issues such as drought exacerbated by climate change in mind as she crafts her recommendations. For example, Gustafson recommends water saving strategies such as watering deeply using drip irrigation under a layer of mulch, planting edible flowers in vegetable beds to avoid using up valuable water on separate flower beds, and landscaping with resilient native perennials that, once established, require no additional care.

According to Gustafson, the most important lesson she’s learned is that, “Anyone can grow food. Anyone. It’s just a matter of figuring out what works best for your climate and your area and keeping all those other things in mind.” As she’s learned, Flagstaff’s community is replete with resources to help its residents do just that.