It only takes a Spark to start a lifelong passion. In birding lingo, a spark is the bird that gets a person interested in birding. The number of people succumbing to that spark, according to a National Survey on Recreation and the Environment, has pushed birding to the upper third (and rising) in the list of 51 activities Americans like to do for recreation. And it’s not just geeks and older white adults. Since the pandemic, Gen Z, Millennials and people of color have grabbed some Bins (binoculars) and started a Life List (list of birds one sees during their life).

Arizona is one of the best states in the country for birding and a world renown birding destination. The Arizona Field Ornithologists lists 563 species of birds sighted in the state. Some 309 to 340 of them, depending on the source, nest in Arizona.

Arizona looms large in the e-birding world, too. The birding app Birda, described by its owners as the fastest-growing birdwatching community on the internet, lists Arizona as their state of choice for birding.

Winds of change

Though birding is still considered a recreational activity, the winds have shifted. Like the canary in the coalmine, the health of bird populations reflects the health of planet Earth. When landscapes and oceans degrade, birds disappear; and right now, they are doing so at an alarming rate.

North America lost about 3 billion birds in the last 50 years (about 25%). Arizona and the desert Southwest lost 42% of its bird population, and almost 75% of the species are in decline. Considering its dramatic loss, Arizona is in a position to become a prime player in the plight to help reverse this avian trend.

“The 2022 State of the Birds Report showed that wetlands are the only habitat on the planet where birds are increasing in numbers,” said Kay Hawklee, spokesperson for Northern Arizona Audubon Society (NAAS). “That means that every other habitat is losing birds. Grassland birds are among the worst hit species. Our sanctuary, Kachina Wetlands, is a good example of a thriving bird habitat.”

Other NAAS sanctuaries located in the area are Picture Canyon in Flagstaff, Bubbling Ponds in Cornville and Sedona Wetlands in Sedona.

Real-time data

Facing the alarming die-outs without hard data made mitigation a challenge. In 2002, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology created the e-bird app to compile the knowledge and experiences of birders from around the world. The global citizen-science project has more than 899,000 registered e-birders — 41.5 thousand in Arizona — who have found 10,715 species of birds from some 1.3 billion observations around the globe. Anyone can join, and it’s free.

Through the app, users can monitor the plight of the world’s birds with real-time data. Automated data filters and a global team of bird experts evaluate the data to maintain quality. A survey sent to users by a Cornell Lab research team showed people have used the app for research, monitoring species, conservation planning, habitat management and policymaking.

On a local level, NAAS plans to coordinate more conservation work in Flagstaff that will complement pinyon jay surveys on Anderson Mesa. NAAS has recently affiliated with The Wildlife Society club at NAU, as well.

“We have a lot that is in the works for Flagstaff and hope to involve more volunteers and work to make some concrete differences for birds,” Hawklee said. “Volunteers are always welcome to spread the word about bird conservation.”

Bird-friendly communities

Taking care of feathered friends not only happens on a global scale but one backyard at a time. Anyone can create a safe space for birds by providing food, shelter, spots for birds to raise their young and safe spots for migrant birds to pass through.

Birding opportunities

The e-bird app lists 2,515 birding hotspots in Arizona, so the chances of missing out on an ornithological experience are slim. Below are popular birding areas around the state along with dates of festivals that take place in the areas:

Sedona’s signature red rock scenery gets upstaged by all things hummingbird during the annual Sedona Hummingbird Festival taking place this year on July 28, 29 and 30. Those interested who are not able to make it in person can view live-streamed presentations.

The annual Southwest Wings Birding & Nature Festival — Arizona’s longest running birding festival and counted among the nation’s best — takes place in Sierra Vista on August 2-5 this year. Flora and fauna converge here from the Rocky Mountains, Sierra Madres, and the Sonoran and Chihuahan deserts, so your chances for adding new species to your life list are great.

Western Arizona becomes a waterfowl wonderland from early August to late March when hundreds of species of migrating and resident birds gather in droves along the Lower Colorado River, part of the Pacific Flyway that stretches from Alaska to Patagonia. Keep an ear open for the kek-kek-kek of the elusive Yuma clapper rail, a rare bird for the area.

In the latter days of autumn, tens of thousands of sandhill cranes and snow geese migrate from the American continent’s North Country to the Willcox Playa, located near the city of Willcox in the Sulphur Springs Valley. The annual Wings Over Willcox Birding & Nature Festival will celebrate the wondrous seasonal event on January 11-14, 2024.

You might spot a Lifer just about any time of the year at Dead Horse State Park. Its list of almost 257 species span the seasons. In spring and fall, passerines flock to the Fremont Cottonwood-Goodding willow forest along the park’s Verde River Greenway. Come winter, bald eagles hang out around the trout stocked lagoon. You might even have a Big Day while learning about the area’s charismatic landscape and birdlife at the annual Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival held on April 25-28, 2024 at the park.