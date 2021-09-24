Flagstaff climber featured in upcoming documentary

Sabourin’s grace and openness gives the audience a unique opportunity to grow and learn with them as they navigate challenging life experiences. At its core, this is not a climbing film as much as it is a film about our unique shared human experience.

The film will premiere on Patagonia’s YouTube channel on Oct. 6. According to Patagonia, They/Them is the first-ever feature film to profile a non-binary climber of this length.

“At Patagonia, we look to highlight stories that show the beauty of our planet and the athletes and activists that embrace its gifts,” Film producer and Patagonia Alpine and Rock Climbing Marketing Manager Justin Roth said. “They/ Them embodies each of these themes and goes one step further in opening our eyes to communities that are often overlooked in the outdoors space.”

Locals will get the chance to view it on Friday during a screening at the Elks Lodge, 2120 San Francisco St. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the film is set to begin at 7 p.m. Drinks will be available for purchase, and food truck 3 in the Tree’s will be on-site.

The event is outdoors, so dress accordingly.

Warning: the includes discussions of eating disorders, body dysphoria, self-harm, sexual assault and suicide. The trailer can be viewed on Patagonia’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXIaslwYsFw.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0