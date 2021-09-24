Flagstaff climber featured in upcoming documentary

Flagstaff’s own Lor Sabourin is set to be the first non-binary climber featured in an upcoming documentary.
Sabourin is the focus of Sandcast Media’s latest film, They/Them. The 70-minute film by local filmmakers Justin Clifton and Blake McCord follows the climber, guide and coach into the sandstone canyons of Northern Arizona. Sabourin, who identified as trans and uses the pronouns they/them, is one of the newest climbing ambassadors for the outdoor brand, Patagonia.
For Sabourin, climbing is more than a sport — it’s a way of exploring identity and building resilience in the face of adversity. By embracing the strength in vulnerability, Sabourin found the space to thrive and build a climbing community that others like themself can call home.
“I was introduced to climbing when I was about 12 years old,” Sabourin said. “I started to realize it was a powerful resource for learning how to deal with stress, learn how to push the edge of my comfort zone and gain the resources that I needed to build a supportive community.”
This intimate portrait of Sabourin’s story was possible because of the close friendship between Sabourin and cinematographer, Blake McCord. McCord was with them along every step of this filmmaking journey. Through grit and determination, this film is a triumph of cinema verite, which brings the audience into the process of accomplishing difficult objectives.
Sabourin’s grace and openness gives the audience a unique opportunity to grow and learn with them as they navigate challenging life experiences. At its core, this is not a climbing film as much as it is a film about our unique shared human experience.
The film will premiere on Patagonia’s YouTube channel on Oct. 6. According to Patagonia, They/Them is the first-ever feature film to profile a non-binary climber of this length.
“At Patagonia, we look to highlight stories that show the beauty of our planet and the athletes and activists that embrace its gifts,” Film producer and Patagonia Alpine and Rock Climbing Marketing Manager Justin Roth said. “They/ Them embodies each of these themes and goes one step further in opening our eyes to communities that are often overlooked in the outdoors space.”
Locals will get the chance to view it on Friday during a screening at the Elks Lodge, 2120 San Francisco St. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the film is set to begin at 7 p.m. Drinks will be available for purchase, and food truck 3 in the Tree’s will be on-site.
The event is outdoors, so dress accordingly.
Warning: the includes discussions of eating disorders, body dysphoria, self-harm, sexual assault and suicide. The trailer can be viewed on Patagonia’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXIaslwYsFw.