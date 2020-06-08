Engage in change in Flagstaff: Black Lives Matter, resources, 'abolish the police' and more

On Tuesday, June 2, Flagstaff took to the streets in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and hundreds of other black people murdered by police, in solidarity with the international Black Lives Matter movement as well as a look inward at who faces police brutality in Flagstaff. "No justice, no peace, abolish the police," voices shouted in chorus as the sun set, joining a demand that has taken hold across the nation: "We must defund the police."
From a protest in west Flag that saw crowds march through downtown and lay on the ground across Milton Ave. for 8 minutes and 46 seconds—the exact amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on 46-year-old Floyd’s neck—to the masses of protestors lining Fourth St. and Route 66 in the Sunnyside neighborhood, there were well over 1,000 people present.
The Sunnyside protest especially was encircled by armed police officers as well as armed onlookers dotting the route, the latter with AK-47s in hand. We cannot forget the ways in which police surveillance affects Sunnyside, what stereotypes are perpetuated here or the ways in which Flagstaff is not immune to police brutality. Start by Googling the name Matthew Dearing.
BE PRESENT
The protests are not over. In fact, there are daily actions happening outside the Coconino County Detention Facility, 951 E. Sawmill Rd., as well as future marches planned throughout Flagstaff, at City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., and other locations. Request to join Black Lives Matter Flagstaff Solidarity Action Group on Facebook for more updates.
Flagstaff Police Department data
For years of data on the FPD, including budget and annual reports, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/1209/FPD-Statistics-Reports
REDISTRUBUTE WEALTH IF POSSIBLE
Flagstaff Foundry, Chomsky School of Business, Together We Will, Soul Sugar
Together these two Flagstaff arts organizations (the former dedicated to all sorts of mediums via its shows featuring spoken word artists, theater, music, aerial arts, and more and the latter bringing improv comedy to our small town) are hosting the Solidarity Fundraiser Virtual Show. All proceeds from the event will go to Arizona activists bail/bond funds. The solidarity fundraiser show begins at 7 p.m. Monday, June 8 and can be viewed live on the Chomsky School of Business Facebook page. All donations can be made via Venmo @WreckingBallFLG
Kinlani/Flagstaff Mutual Aid:
Mutual aid groups not only do the work of delivering personal protective equipment, food and water to those who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic, they also have historically been involved in issues such as police brutality, and advocating for black and brown communities, providing direct action and stepping in where other support networks and social safety nets may fall short.
Kinlani/Flagstaff Mutual Aid provides food, water, warm clothing, menstrual hygiene and PPE kits, hand sanitizer and more to communities on the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation as well as Flagstaff’s unhoused indigenous community. Donate, volunteer or read more about the mutual aid group at kinlanimutualaid.org.
Chip Thomas and Juxtapoz Mag
Navajo Nation physician, activist and prolific artist Chip Thomas, aka @jetsonorama, is partnering with Juxtapoz Magazine to raise funds for Black Earth Farms, a grassroots pan-African and pan-indigenous farming collective that grows food in the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Willie Mays Boys and Girls Club in San Francisco’s Hunter’s Point neighborhood. One hundred percent of proceeds from sales of his “We Free Kings” print through Monday, June 8, will benefit these organizations. Never heard of Chip Thomas before? Take a stroll through downtown and you will likely see his art on at least two alley walls. Hint: Check out the alleyway between Route 66 and Aspen Ave. near MartAnne’s Burrito Palace.
Bakers Against Racism, Ofelia Bakeshop
As part of a national bake sale, Flagstaff's Ofelia Bakeshop will be seilling cookie bags and raffling off three bundles of bread, cookies and a $20 gift card to Mountain Sports. All proceeds will go to Black Visions Collective. Orders just opened on the Ofelia website and will be open until June 18. Pick up will be Saturday, June 20 at 24 N. San Francisco St.
HELP FROM HOME
For those who are working during protests, sick, among the vulnerable population most susceptible to contracting COVID-19 or cannot otherwise engage with in-person protesting or volunteering, there are other ways to help if you are able. See the above suggestions on redistributing wealth, or consider researching bail funds in your area and sharing the information with your friend/family circles.
White folks, engage with white friends and family on the topic of racism, lean into the discomfort of these topics, it is part of your work to challenge yourself and engage with those who look like you. For more on white-to-white conversation topics and a guide on how to broach issues with friends, colleagues and family, visit http://pfw.guide. (Thank you meme page, @patiasfantasyworld).
SELF CARE:
If the work is to be ongoing, self-care--taking a break from social media for a couple hours, going for a walk or reading your favorite book--is crucial to prevent burnout and keep the movement against police brutality going.
The Yoga Experience
This local studio is offering free Trauma-Informed Community Yoga Classes, “in a spirit of love and humility” for all those who would like to join. Trauma-informed yoga seeks to reconnect folks with their body and accept emotions and sensations as they come. The goal in these sessions is not to perfect poses but to breathe and listen to one’s body and what it needs.
The session takes place Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Questions are welcome and participants do not have to turn on their camera if they are not comfortable doing so. The Zoom meeting ID is 878 6244 6279. Direct message @the_yoga_experience on Instagram for help logging in.
“The yogic path includes activism but we need to take care not to burn ourselves out,” the studio states in its description of the event. “So much change and uncertainty means we need to rely on our yogic practices more than ever.”
Stuck Community Acupuncture
This local Flagstaff business has held many a fundraiser on issues including migrant justice, while also remaining adamant about making acupuncture accessible to all. Stuck operates on a sliding scale basis. Even $1 is enough if that’s all an interested participant has available. For more information on Stuck and how it all works, visit https://stuckflagstaff.org/
PAY ATTENTION TO HISTORY:
Though Flagstaff is small and often seen as a blue oasis in a red state, it is not without violence and racism, past and present.
Cline Library Special Collections and Archives
Visit the digital collections of Northern Arizona University’s Cline Library Special Collections and Archives, type in “Dunbar School” and read about the now-renamed Murdoch Community Center, which long functioned as a segregated school in the historically black Southside neighborhood. While you’re there, request information on the Sawmill, which employed African American lumber workers migrating from the South in the late-19th into the 20th century. Many of these laborers faced discrimination and overt racism here in town, a legacy that does not simply disappear with time.
If you’re up for another archives visit, type the name Delia Ceballos Munoz into the search box. Founder of local nonprofit Nuestras Raices as well as the annual Latinx heritage celebration Celebraciones de La Gente, Munoz conducted oral history interviews with 75 Southside residents, documenting their joy and pain along with the suffering and success of Flagstaff’s historically black and Mexican neighborhood, which is quickly becoming Flagstaff’s trendy part of town. The oral history collection is titled Recuerdos del Barrio and is viewable online at http://library.nau.edu/speccoll/exhibits/recuerdos/index2.html
Keep reading
On the nearby Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation as well as in Flagstaff, the effects of settler-colonialism, forced relocations, boarding school, broken treaties and other federal policies remain. Police violence is not new on indigenous lands. Start with the following text and go from there:
Settler Colonialism, Policing and Racial Terror: The Police Shooting of Loreal Tsingine by Sherene H. Razack.
MORE ACTION
Think racism is a public health emergency? Sign a petition asking the CDC to declare it as such.
For those who were at the eastside protest and are curious what organizers and protestors meant by “abolish the police,” why it’s important to many on the frontlines or how it differs from police reform, visit @wretched_flowers on Instagram.
Since last week the protests across Flagstaff have continued, moving also to the Coconino County Detention Facility. The un-ceasing nature of these uprisings in the country as well as locally reminds us that a protest is an ongoing push for policy and systemic change, not something that ends after one night of chanting, or simply by posting a black square on Instagram. Whether it be through listening to indigenous organizers, not denying BIPOC people their anger, holding people in power accountable, donating to bail funds or supporting the work of black and brown artists and mutual aid networks, even that is only a start and the work is not over. That is also the case for Flag Live!
For those of us coming from a place of privilege, it has always been time to listen and act, to educate ourselves, self-reflect, be willing to change and not get defensive when called out; each is crucial to understanding how we benefit from white supremacy while working against perpetuating it.
