Engage in change in Flagstaff: Black Lives Matter, resources, 'abolish the police' and more

HELP FROM HOME

For those who are working during protests, sick, among the vulnerable population most susceptible to contracting COVID-19 or cannot otherwise engage with in-person protesting or volunteering, there are other ways to help if you are able. See the above suggestions on redistributing wealth, or consider researching bail funds in your area and sharing the information with your friend/family circles.

White folks, engage with white friends and family on the topic of racism, lean into the discomfort of these topics, it is part of your work to challenge yourself and engage with those who look like you. For more on white-to-white conversation topics and a guide on how to broach issues with friends, colleagues and family, visit http://pfw.guide. (Thank you meme page, @patiasfantasyworld).

SELF CARE:

If the work is to be ongoing, self-care--taking a break from social media for a couple hours, going for a walk or reading your favorite book--is crucial to prevent burnout and keep the movement against police brutality going.

